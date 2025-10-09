WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters announced that Mississippi Republican Party (MSGOP) Chairman Mike Hurst has been confirmed by the RNC’s Executive Committee to serve as General Counsel.



“I am proud to welcome Mike as the RNC’s new General Counsel,” said Chairman Gruters. “As a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi appointed by President Trump, Mike brings invaluable legal expertise and a proven commitment to our party through his time at the Mississippi GOP. I also want to thank John Hammond – our outgoing General Counsel – for his years of tireless service to the RNC and wish him the best now that he has chosen to step down.”



The RNC also announced that Chairman Gruters has appointed Connecticut Republican Party (CTGOP) Chairman Ben Proto as the RNC’s new Budget Chair. Proto has been active in Republican politics for more than 35 years and is a longtime supporter of President Trump, having served as a Trump delegate at the Republican National Convention in 2016, 2020, and 2024.



