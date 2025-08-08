WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) announced a partnership ahead of this fall’s Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections. The Women Increasing Numbers (WIN) campaign will mobilize thousands of women to deliver victories for Winsome Sears and Jack Ciattarelli by recruiting them to attend RNC-provided trainings focused on get-out-the-vote (GOTV) efforts, poll working and watching, voter registration, and overall engagement in the electoral process. This nationwide campaign will continue through the 2026 midterms, equipping Republican women to play a critical role in winning elections up and down the ballot.



"We have witnessed firsthand what women can do when they are engaged and involved in election integrity and get out the vote efforts," said RNC Co-Chair KC Crosbie and NFRW President Julie Harris in a joint statement. "Our initiative is aimed at not only keeping women involved at a high level but recruiting more into the Republican party and fostering a community that wants the best for their families and our country. We are excited to see what we can do over the next several months to ensure Donald Trump is a 4-year President."



Background:

WIN will mobilize thousands of NFRW members nationwide, deploying trained grassroots teams for voter registration drives, targeted voter engagement, poll watching, and aggressive get out the vote efforts.

For more information or to get involved with WIN, please visit

https://womenthatwin.org/

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

www.GOP.com

I’d be happy to speak with any women who are interested in helping to get Republicans elected in South Dakota and across the nation. Please get in touch with me at hegop@nvc.net or Heidi@sdgop.com



