WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters and Minnesota Republican Party (MNGOP) Chairman Alex Plechash released the following statement after filing an amicus brief today urging the Minnesota Supreme Court to uphold the state’s commonsense witness requirement for absentee ballots:



“Mail-in ballot safeguards protect voters and our elections from manipulation and abuse,” said Chairman Gruters and Chairman Plechash. “Like several other states, Minnesota uses a witness requirement to stop fraud and coercion in absentee ballots. Minnesota’s voters deserve to have confidence in their elections, which is why the RNC and the MNGOP are filing this brief.”



Background:

Today, the RNC and MNGOP filed an amicus brief in defense of Minnesota’s long-standing witness requirement for absentee ballots in the case of Minnesota Alliance for Retired Americans v. Simon.

The witness requirement ensures that all absentee voters show their blank ballot to a qualified witness before marking it, and that the witness signs the ballot return envelope certifying proper completion.

This safeguard protects against fraud and coercion and ensures absentee ballots are lawfully submitted.

Minnesota is one of at least 10 states to have a witness requirement for individuals who vote by mail.

Courts have consistently upheld Minnesota’s witness requirement, including in 2021 when a federal court rejected an effort to throw out the requirement, a case in which the RNC and MNGOP intervened.

This effort follows the RNC’s recent court victory in Texas, where the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an attempt to overturn protections for voters who need assistance.

