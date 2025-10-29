WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after an Arizona court ruled that a lawsuit from the RNC and Arizona GOP (AZGOP) challenging the state’s law allowing non-residents to vote can proceed:



“Individuals who have never lived in Arizona should not have a say in Arizona’s elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wants to bypass the Arizona Constitution and let these non-residents vote, but the RNC and AZGOP will continue fighting to ensure only citizens who reside in the state are voting in Arizona’s elections.”



Background:

The RNC and AZGOP are challenging an Arizona law that lets people who have never lived in the United States register to vote in Arizona.

These individuals can cast a ballot using a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot (FWAB), even though they have never lived in Arizona or anywhere in the U.S.

This law violates the Arizona Constitution, which requires voters to have lived in the state before they can vote.

Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes asked the court to throw out the case, claiming the RNC and AZGOP didn’t have legal standing to sue.

Today, the court rejected Fontes’ motion, confirming that the RNC and the AZGOP have the right to bring the case forward and allowing the lawsuit to proceed to protect Arizona’s elections and ensure only eligible U.S. citizens can vote.

