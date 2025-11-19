REPUBLICANS VOTE TO RELEASE FILES WHILE DEMOCRATS ARE SILENT
Talking Points
KEY MESSAGE: Republicans are committed to transparency while Democrats hide their ties to Epstein.
Yesterday, nearly every single Republican in the House and Senate voted for the Department of Justice to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein.
President Trump is the most transparent President in history, which is why he urged Republicans to release the Epstein files and end this hoax.
President Trump : “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown.’”
Democrats are shamelessly politicizing the Epstein files, trying to use them to distract from their failed shutdown and launch a new hoax against President Trump.
Democrats did nothing for four years under Joe Biden to release these files.
If Democrats want to talk about the Epstein files, why won’t they discuss how:
Democrat House Member Plaskett was literally texting Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing aimed at taking down President Trump?
House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jefferies was soliciting money from Epstein in 2013.
The Democrat National Committee has refused to return $32,000 in donations from Epstein?
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee kept $59,000 in Epstein contributions.
Del. Stacey Plaskett solicited $30,000 from Epstein for the DCCC after he was already a convicted sex offender?
Plaskett herself accepted maxed out donations from Epstein for her own campaign?
The wife of the former Democrat governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands told Epstein “we would have a friend in Stacey” if he made donations?
Bill Clinton traveled on Epstein’s aircraft 26 times.
One of Epstein’s victims wrote that she saw Clinton on Epstein’s island with two young women? Or the fact that Clinton’s visit to the island was corroborated by one of his former top aides?
The “long relationship“ and storied friendship that Larry Summers — Obama advisor, Clinton Treasury Secretary, and prominent Democrat — had with Epstein, who described himself as Summers’ “wing man”?
