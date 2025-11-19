If Democrats want to talk about the Epstein files, why won’t they discuss how:

Democrat House Member Plaskett was literally texting Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing aimed at taking down President Trump?

House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jefferies was soliciting money from Epstein in 2013.

The Democrat National Committee has refused to return $32,000 in donations from Epstein?

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee kept $59,000 in Epstein contributions.

Del. Stacey Plaskett solicited $30,000 from Epstein for the DCCC after he was already a convicted sex offender?

Plaskett herself accepted maxed out donations from Epstein for her own campaign?

The wife of the former Democrat governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands told Epstein “we would have a friend in Stacey” if he made donations?

Bill Clinton traveled on Epstein’s aircraft 26 times.

One of Epstein’s victims wrote that she saw Clinton on Epstein’s island with two young women? Or the fact that Clinton’s visit to the island was corroborated by one of his former top aides?