WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Republicans urged the Virginia Supreme Court to strike down the state’s newly drawn redistricting maps as unconstitutional, with the Republican National Committee (RNC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) backing the case. The filing is part of an ongoing legal fight to block Democrats’ redistricting scheme that also includes a recent joint lawsuit win for the two committees.

“Virginia Democrats’ redistricting scheme is a blatant attempt to rig the system and lock in political power,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “The RNC is backing this challenge before the Virginia Supreme Court alongside the NRCC, and we also have a joint case moving forward as part of the same fight to make sure these unconstitutional maps are struck down.”

“Virginia Democrats’ corrupt redistricting scheme is a blatant violation of the Virginia Constitution and a direct assault on fair representation,” said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson. “The NRCC is proud to fund and lead this legal fight alongside the RNC to hold them accountable and protect Virginians’ rights. As a true purple state, Virginia deserves fair representation, not a partisan power grab, and we are confident the state Supreme Court will uphold the lower court ruling against this illegal scheme.”

Background:

Today, Republicans pressed the Virginia Supreme Court to strike down the state’s newly drawn redistricting maps as unconstitutional, backed by an RNC-funded amicus brief and NRCC support. This legal fight began in October, when Republicans challenged the Democrats’ unlawful special session to authorize the referendum.

On April 22, a Tazewell Circuit Court ruled Virginia’s referendum unconstitutional in a case brought by the RNC and NRCC – now set to be considered in the Supreme Court. In February, the RNC filed a legal challenge to the referendum to enforce compliance with state law and protect fair voter representation.

The RNC also took action to block non-citizen participation in the referendum, securing an election integrity victory in Prince William County and filing suit in Fairfax County.

The RNC has invested millions in the fight for fair elections in Virginia, including: Recruiting poll workers Expanding poll-watching programs Supporting a comprehensive volunteer voter contact operation with door knocking and phone banking Strengthening war room operations with dedicated RNC staff in close coordination with the Republican Party of Virginia



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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com