KEY MESSAGE: President Trump is investing in America’s future so that American children can all have a chance to thrive.

Trump Accounts are a historic new savings tool created under the Working Families Tax Cuts (One Big Beautiful Bill) to give children in America a real financial head start. Children born between 2025–2028 who are U.S. citizens are eligible for a $1,000 government contribution into a Trump Account.

Funds may only be invested in low-cost U.S. equity index funds, with strict limits on fees and no leverage.

Thanks to President Trump, American children can begin building wealth from birth through compounding growth, turning small early investments into meaningful long-term savings. These accounts are a national opportunity for every family, regardless of income, to invest in their children’s future and ensure that every young American has a stake in our country’s success.

These accounts also represent a bold policy initiative to embed financial literacy and early saving habits in our youngest citizens.

Up to $5,000 total per year per child may be contributed from parents, family, employers, and others. If an employer contributes, $2,500 per employee per year is excluded from the employee’s income.

Governments and qualifying charitable organizations may make additional contributions that do not count toward the $5,000 limit.

Before age 18, no money can be withdrawn except for rollovers, certain transfers to ABLE accounts, or distributions upon death. Parents, friends, family, and employers can begin making contributions on July 4, 2026.

Thanks to the generosity of Michael Dell, 25 million American children will receive $250 each to save and invest in their personal Trump Account – equivalent to $6.25 billion in total.