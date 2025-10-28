WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) and the Campbell County Republican Committee filed a complaint against the Campbell County Electoral Board and its Director, Kelly L. Martin, for refusing to appoint Republican election officers in violation of state law:

“Republicans have a legal right to fair representation in the administration of Virginia’s elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “It’s unacceptable for Democrats to weaponize local election boards to shut out Republican nominees.”



Background:

On October 24, the RPV and Campbell County Republican Committee filed a complaint against the Campbell County Electoral Board and Registrar Kelly L. Martin for refusing to appoint Republican election officers.

Virginia law requires both major political parties to be represented among precinct election officials “as far as practicable.”

The law also says each precinct’s chief and assistant chief officers should come from different political parties to ensure fairness.

Despite multiple requests, Campbell County officials left several precincts without any Republican election officers — even though more than 40 qualified Republicans are available to serve.

The lawsuit asks the court to require the county to follow the law and restore bipartisan representation in every precinct ahead of the November election.

The RNC has taken similar action in other states, including Georgia, to ensure Democrats are not violating the law and shutting out Republican election workers and officials.

