Atlanta, GA – Newly elected RNC Chairman Joe Gruters was welcomed by Chairman Michael Whatley as both delivered remarks during today’s RNC elections.

Chairman Whatley on His Time at the RNC:



“I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished over the last year and a half. Being asked by President Trump to serve as the Chairman of this great Committee has been an incredible honor.



“I’m proud to be leaving the RNC in a stronger position than it was just 16 months ago because of the work that all of us have done together. So far this cycle, the RNC is already involved in over 90 election integrity related lawsuits, fighting to protect the ballot and make sure that our elections are more secure.



“To accomplish our goal of expanding those majorities, President Trump has wholly endorsed Joe Gruters to serve as our next RNC Chairman. Joe is a true conservative fighter, and he has been a steadfast ally of President Trump’s since day one… Don’t just take my word, take the President’s word, he will not let you down.”







Chairman Gruters on What's Next for the RNC:



“Today is not about one person, it is about our mission. The midterms are ahead where we must expand our majority in the House and the Senate and continue electing Republicans nationwide.

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“Everything moving forward begins with election integrity. Every legal vote must be counted, every ballot protected, and Republicans must be ready to win before, during, and after election day… Every vote matters.



“Through it all, we will stay true to our principles: faith, family, freedom, and opportunity. These are not just Republican values, they are American values. Together, we will expand our Republican majority and deliver sweeping victories that will shape America for generations to come. So, let’s get to work, let’s win, and let’s save America.”







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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or Heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, Republican National Committeewoman, South Dakota.