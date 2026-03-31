Here is a link to watch the first of three scheduled South Dakota Republican Party Gubernatorial Debates. Today at 4:00 CST / 3:00 MST, now is a good time to get to know the candidates running for governor.

There are two other debates scheduled.

April 13th, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm CST. Hosted by South Dakota Public Broadcasting and South Dakota News Watch. SDPB will archive the forum on its YouTube channel immediately afterward.

April 27th, 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm CST. Hosted by Dakota Scout and Forum Communications, broadcast live on KSFL-TV (Sioux Falls area) and KNBN Newscenter1 (Rapid City/Black Hills). Also streamed digitally on platforms like siouxfallslive.com, Mitchell Republic, and the Dakota Scout.

I hope many will participate in the exciting process of choosing the next Republican candidate for governor to advance to the General Election in November.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com