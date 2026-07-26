We are raising the first generation of children whose primary source of advice, affirmation, and influence may not be their parents, teachers, or pastors — but artificial intelligence (AI).

I remember when AI first really came on the scene back in 2022. Snapchat installed “My AI” on every user’s account, encouraging kids and teens to have conversations with it through the prompt, “ask me anything.” Almost immediately, a red flag went off in my head: children would no longer have to go to their parents for advice if they didn’t want to. Parents were suddenly being pushed into the back seat when it came to knowing what was going on in their child’s mind and life..

Questions and conversations that once would have led to parental guidance were now being handed over to a chatbot ready to give its own answers to kids trying to avoid an awkward conversation with mom or dad. Even worse, interaction history can be deleted, leaving parents with no idea what kind of advice or influence their child is receiving.

This shift represents something entirely new. Previous generations might have sought advice from friends, television, celebrities, or the internet, but AI is different because it is interactive. It responds instantly, remembers preferences, and can mimic empathy and understanding in ways that make it feel like a trusted companion rather than a piece of technology.

Since then, AI has rapidly spread into nearly every area of life, and it is far from being a child-safe technology. It is already shaping young people in major areas like education, emotional development, and future employment. These are not small issues. They directly affect the mental, emotional, and spiritual health of children, while steadily stripping parents of the agency and ability to make wise decisions for their families.

The War of Families vs. Artificial Intelligence

AI is not your friend, and doesn’t share your values. Chats can go haywire fast. AI has hardly any limitations, no standard of truth, and no responsibility for the advice it gives. Without safeguards such as age verification and parental controls, parents are increasingly sidelined from overseeing their child’s growth and maturity.

Lawsuits emerged over “AI-assisted suicide,” where chatbots validate suicidal thoughts and even provide methods of self-harm, with tragic consequences for vulnerable young users.

Explicit content from chatbots is on the rise, with some AI systems roleplaying harmful fantasies, reinforcing destructive behaviors, and even impersonating children.

The Need for Government Intervention

While parents bear the primary responsibility for their children, the government has a duty to ensure that powerful technologies are not allowed to operate without basic protections for minors.

State legislatures have already taken steps to regulate AI and require age verification for explicit websites and app downloads, helping keep adult content out of the hands of minors. Congress should build on that progress, not roll it back.

Congress remains stalled on the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) sponsored by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a commonsense bill that would require social media companies to better protect children from online harms, curb addictive features, and give parents greater oversight of their kids’ digital lives.

The Coveted Prize - Our Children’s Affection

Countless instances prove that AI developers do not care about your children – they care about the profit from their attention and affection. Alarmingly, as users interact with AI, they often share personal preferences, interests, and emotional states.

Most social media platforms have integrated AIs such as META into their search engines. This can be used to develop highly detailed user profiles which are valuable for targeted advertising and marketing. This yields severe risks to personal privacy and civil liberties.

In 2024, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was forced to apologize to families for online harms families experienced - suicides, rapes, kidnappings, sextortion, and more. This came AFTER loads of damage was done to children. Technology companies should be on the leading edge of protecting children, not requiring millions of kids to be visibly hurt before acting. Our kids are not tech lab rats, and they deserve proactive protection from all predatory material.

Leading the future requires protecting the leaders of tomorrow. America must wake up and take action in defending youth from irreversible consequences, and preserve the minds of our children with the dignity they deserve.

Grace Sargent is the communications manager for Family Voice – a South Dakota advocacy organization promoting faith, family, and public policy engagement.

Grace is a talented young woman committed to glorifying Christ and working to strengthen America, ensuring her generation can raise families amidst the freedoms and liberties enjoyed by previous American generations. Thank you, Grace, for sharing your talents with Voice of the Plains.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com