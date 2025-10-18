Reprinted with permission from Norman Woods

“The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity. I will avow that I then believed, and now believe, that those general principles of Christianity are as eternal and immutable as the existence and attributes of God.” – John Adams

Conservative Christians rallied to the voting box on November 5, 2024, with the expectation that electing Donald Trump to a second term in office would result in religious freedom once again being respected, cherished, and protected in our nation. Less than a year into his second term, President Trump has made remarkable progress toward fulfilling that expectation.

This week, the White House released a list of Trump’s top 100 religious freedom wins this term. We have witnessed the administration’s defense of faith, family, and freedom in real time, but this comprehensive listillustrates just how committed the Trump administration is to defending religious freedom in America.

“Since taking office, President Donald J. Trump has made history again and again for the faith community. Since the founding of our nation, nobody has fought harder or gained more for believers, reversing the catastrophic policies of the previous administration while building on the winning legacy of his first term,” The White House statement reads. “President Trump has protected religious liberty and affirmed faith in America. He has fought anti-Christian, anti-Semitic, and other forms of anti-religious bias while ending the weaponization of government against all people of faith. He has expanded school choice, protected parental rights, restored biological truth, uplifted families, ended illegal and divisive DEI policies, stopped taxpayer funding for abortion, restored free speech, and stood side-by-side with Israel. He is the most pro-faith and pro-religious liberty President in American history.”

We encourage you to scan through all 100 wins, but here are a few highlights from the list:

President Trump established the historic White House Faith Office – the first White House office focused exclusively on faith and located in the West Wing – reporting to the President.

President Trump established the Religious Liberty Commission to secure and promote religious liberty for Americans of all faiths.

President Trump established the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias.

President Trump pardoned Christians and pro-life activists who were persecuted by the Biden Administration for praying and peacefully living out their faith.

President Trump ensured the One Big Beautiful Bill established the first national school choice program in American history, including for faith-based schools

President Trump mandated enforcement of the Hyde Amendment, ending the use of federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion in America.

President Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy, ending the use of federal taxpayer dollars to fund nongovernmental organizations that perform or promote coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization internationally.

President Trump ended funding for abortion for illegal immigrants, abortions at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, and reimbursements by the Department of Defense for service members’ abortion-related travel expenses.

Praise God for a president who unequivocally believes in religious freedom and is ready and willing to defend Christian values.

As we count down the days to America’s 250th birthday next year on July 4, the White House has called on Christians around the nation to devote one hour per week to praying for our country. The website explains the purpose of this initiative:

The Ask: What if one million Americans dedicated one hour a week to praying for our country and our people?

The Invitation: Will you join with at least 10 people to meet each week for one hour to pray for America?

The Opportunity: As we celebrate 250 years of freedom, this is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the principles that gave birth to this land of liberty. As George Washington famously said in his Farewell Address, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens.”

Whether you pray by yourself or with a group, we hope you take up this call and devote time each week to lifting up America, your fellow citizens, and those in authority. As scripture reminds us, “our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (Ephesians 6:12). Praying for your community, state, and nation is the most powerful thing you can do.

