Primaries: The key arena where conservative values are shaped.

Amid rapid cultural and political change, the South Dakota Republican Party Platform offers a clear, unapologetic declaration of conservative principles. The 2024 platform is available at sdgop.com/platform. Its preamble is direct and powerful:

“The fundamental principles of the South Dakota Republican Party are rooted in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of South Dakota. The Party supports the preservation of our Constitutional Republic, its ideals, and its institutions for the good of all Americans. We believe the strength of our nation derives from an adherence to Judeo-Christian values.”

Section 5.11 of the platform states clearly: “The Republican Party’s members, leaders, and elected officials are responsible to support, to be cognizant of, and responsive to this Republican Platform and the fundamental principles of the constitutions of South Dakota and the United States of America.”

This makes the primary election on June 2nd one of the most important votes conservatives will cast. In the primary, you choose which kind of Republican will represent you. A candidate who runs as a conservative but drifts left on life, education, taxes, or religious liberty undermines the very platform they claim to support.

Voters of faith and conviction must treat the platform as their litmus test. Ask every primary candidate:

Will you defend life from conception without compromise?

Will you protect parental rights and reject indoctrination in the classroom?

Will you fight for limited government and constitutional originalism?

Will you uphold traditional marriage and family as society’s foundation?

Will you uphold the values outlined in the South Dakota Republican platform?

If the answer is hesitant or evasive, the platform itself gives you direction: look elsewhere. Low primary turnout or votes based on personality rather than principle allow special interests and big money to gain power over the people. Engaged conservatives who show up in the primary determine whether South Dakota remains a beacon of constitutional conservatism or begins to erode, as so many other states have.

America was intentionally established as a constitutional republic because the Founders recognized human fallibility. They created checks and balances and separation of powers, and grounded their moral principles in Judeo-Christian truths to limit government and safeguard liberty. The South Dakota GOP platform consistently affirms this heritage: rights are granted by God, government is constrained by the consent of the people, and Judeo-Christian values serve as the moral foundation that sustains freedom.

For people of faith, this is stewardship in action. Scripture commands us to “seek the welfare of the city” (Jeremiah 29:7), to be “salt and light” (Matthew 5:13-16), and to “do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God” (Micah 6:8). Voting in the primary—guided by the platform—is a practical way we fulfill that calling. It ensures that our laws and leaders reflect the values that built the West: the dignity of every person created in God’s image, the rule of law, the importance of family, and liberty under God.

South Dakota has remained strong because previous generations took these responsibilities seriously. The platform is a reminder that this heritage is not automatic. It must be actively defended in every election cycle, starting with the primary. When we ignore the platform or treat it as optional, we risk nominating leaders who, once in office, will compromise on life, parental rights, religious freedom, or fiscal restraint.

Your Role: Principled Participation

Download the full 2024 South Dakota Republican Party Platform today. Study it. Share it with your family, church, and neighbors. Support and vote for candidates who align with it—not because they are flawless, but because they are committed to the constitutional republic and to conservative values rooted in Judeo-Christian truth.

The primary is your opportunity to shape the future of the party and the state, and it is about choosing the right principles. Our constitutional republic is worth preserving, and our conservative values—rooted in faith, family, and freedom—are worth fighting for. The South Dakota Republican Party Platform offers a clear roadmap.

If you’re unsure who to vote for in the upcoming Republican primary, reviewing the South Dakota Republican Platform is a helpful starting point. It can help you identify the candidate who best aligns with your values and those of South Dakota, continuing this tradition. Then vote in the June 2nd Republican primary and let your voice be heard. Many elections are decided by a few votes. Your vote is important and does count.

A bright, wholesome future for South Dakota—and the nation—depends on you and your vote.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com