Joe Biden and Democrats left the border open for four years, letting millions of dangerous, violent, and untraceable illegal aliens into our country.

Even now, Democrats are fighting to defund law enforcement and backtracking on their non-existent immigration policies.

Thankfully, President Trump promised to undertake the largest deportation effort in American history, and part of this was promising a plane ticket and a stipend to any illegal alien who self-deports.



In less than a year, over 2.2 million illegal aliens have self-deported and nearly 700,000 have been removed – all while saving taxpayers $13.2 billion from excess deportation costs and elimination of waste.



The U.S. also saw negative net migration for the first time in 50 years.

President Trump’s administration is showing what can be accomplished when immigration enforcement is taken seriously.

A Promise Made, a Promise Kept.

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com