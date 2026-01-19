President Trump visited Michigan to tour a Ford F-150 plant and addressed the Detroit Economic Club to tout the great economic successes of the first year of his second term. After four long years under Biden and Democrats, our economy is finally starting to come back.



Last year, analysts claimed President Trump’s Made in America trade agenda would “deal a serious blow to automakers,” “ cut sales by millions,” and “increase prices .” President Trump took this time in Michigan today to highlight just how much better the United States is doing under his leadership.

Here are the facts:

President Trump said it best when he said, “growth is exploding, productivity is soaring, investment is booming, incomes are rising, inflation is defeated, and America is respected again,” but Democrats will inevitably find something to complain about.

