President Trump visited Michigan to tour a Ford F-150 plant. President Trump took this time in Michigan today to highlight just how much better the United States is doing under his leadership.
President Trump visited Michigan to tour a Ford F-150 plant and addressed the Detroit Economic Club to tout the great economic successes of the first year of his second term. After four long years under Biden and Democrats, our economy is finally starting to come back.
Last year, analysts claimed President Trump’s Made in America trade agenda would “deal a serious blow to automakers,” “ cut sales by millions,” and “increase prices .” President Trump took this time in Michigan today to highlight just how much better the United States is doing under his leadership.
Here are the facts:
Since President Trump took office, gas prices hit their lowest average in nearly five years, vehicle prices continue to decline giving automakers their best sales year since 2019, and housing and energy costs continue to drop.
Tariffs have had no negative effect on vehicle prices and have reduced our trade deficit to its lowest since 2009.
Stellantis, General Motors , Corning, HealthBridge Financial, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Scout Motors , Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Nissan, and OpenAI all announced massive investments in the U.S., bringing jobs back and pouring billions into our economy.
President Trump said it best when he said, “growth is exploding, productivity is soaring, investment is booming, incomes are rising, inflation is defeated, and America is respected again,” but Democrats will inevitably find something to complain about.
Paid for by the Republican National Committee
Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.
www.GOP.com
Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com