Last night, President Trump unveiled TrumpRX, the culmination of his tireless efforts to match American prescription drug prices to the lowest in the world.



President Trump is fulfilling another promise to dramatically bring down prices on medicine that Americans rely on like inhalers, fertility medication, insulin and weight-loss prescriptions with much more to come.

This follows President Trump’s commonsense negotiations with major pharmaceutical companies to not only lower prescription drug prices, but to invest over $150 billion in domestic production of these lifesaving medicines.

Democrats talk about making healthcare affordable, but President Trump actually made it happen.





