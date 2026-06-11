KEY MESSAGE: Today, the President signed the Secure America Act, which fully funds ICE and Border Patrol through the President’s term and delivers the critical resources they need to keep our borders secure, combat human trafficking, dismantle the criminal drug networks, and enforce our immigration laws.

After four years of lawlessness and chaos due to Democrats’ open borders, President Trump and Republicans have delivered the most secure border in history, with illegal crossings plummeting to record lows.

The Secure America Act outmaneuvers Democrats’ political games and delivers long-term funding for ICE and Border Patrol through the reconciliation process – without requiring a single Democrat vote. Every single Democrat voted against the Secure America Act, proving yet again that they are the party of open borders, protecting criminal illegal aliens, and defunding the police.

Cruelty has always been the point for Democrats. The Secure America Act is critical to keeping the American people safe and blocking the Democrats’ repeated attempts to undermine law and order across the United States.

The Secure America Act:

Provides $70 billion to Border Patrol and ICE to ensure that both agencies are fully funded for the next three years – the remainder of the President’s term.

Funding includes: Paychecks for the brave men and women of ICE and CBP Border security hardening and continued funding for the President’s border wall Additional funding for Homeland Security Investigations to expand the Administration’s crackdown on human trafficking Additional resources to promptly identify, detain, and deport criminal illegal aliens Body cameras, protective equipment, and uniforms Technological upgrades including drones and detection devices



BOTTOM LINE: Defund-the-police Democrats tried to reverse the historic successes of the Trump Administration and prioritize violent illegal aliens and other criminals over the safety of American citizens. They failed, and the Secure America Act prevailed.

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com