This week, President Trump and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia finalized a series of agreements that protects America’s national security and creates more jobs in the U.S. President Trump secured deals with Saudi Arabia to increase their investment in the United States from $600 billion to almost $1 trillion.

These deals will create high-paying American jobs, boost U.S. technological leadership, and deliver massive returns for American workers and families for decades to come.

The deals agreed to consist of: A major defense sale package, including future F-35 deliveries and the purchase of nearly 300 American tanks, safeguarding hundreds of American jobs. Signing a Joint Declaration that benefits American nuclear energy companies. Signed a Critical Minerals Framework, diversifying critical mineral supply chains. A landmark AI agreement, protecting U.S. technology from foreign influence. President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a historic agreement that strengthens America’s national security by strengthening our defense partnership with Saudi Arabia.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have agreed to intensify their commitment to trade issues of mutual interest.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman