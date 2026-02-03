President Trump released a new op-ed this weekend outlining how, since Liberation Day, his tariffs have helped bring America back after four disastrous years under Biden.



President Trump detailed some of the successes that have followed Liberation Day — many of which critics said would never be possible:

Cut that federal budget deficit by a staggering 27% in a single year

Slashed the monthly trade deficit by an astonishing 77%

Annual core inflation for the past three months has dropped to just 1.4%

Real incomes for the typical worker rose $1,000, $2,000 and more in 2025

Wages far outpaced inflation

The stock market has skyrocketed

American exports are up by $150 billion

Domestic steel production is up by more than 300,000 tons a month

Factory construction is up by 42% since 2022

China’s share of U.S. imports has reached the lowest level since China entered the World Trade Organization in 2001

Hundreds of billions of dollars more are pouring into the United States

The world’s largest auto companies are now investing over $70 billion in America

Secured investment commitments for more than $18 trillion

Secured historic trade deals with China, the U.K., the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and others covering a majority of all U.S. Trade

Korean companies are investing $150 billion to revive the domestic shipbuilding industry in the U.S.

Japan will help us construct one of the largest natural-gas pipelines in the world, in Alaska, to export American energy to our allies in Asia

Europe has agreed to buy $750 billion of U.S. energy to reduce their dependence on foreign adversaries

Countries all over the world have agreed to purchase hundreds of state-of-the-art aircraft and airplane engines from U.S. factories, creating thousands of jobs and strengthening our defense industrial base

So-called “experts” have been quick to criticize President Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy, but the President continues to prove them wrong.

President Trump will continue to work in the best interest of the American people, and the best is yet to come.







Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

You are receiving this email at hegop@nvc.net

Republican National Committee (RNC), 310 1st St SE Washington, DC, 20003-1885, US



Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com