Key Message: President Trump is providing much needed relief to American farmers who are struggling after four years of Biden abandoning them.

American farmers are still facing the consequences of four years of disastrous Biden administration policies.

President Trump announced he is providing $12 billion in relief to American farmers to deal with temporary disruptions in agricultural markets.

These payments will help farmers until historic investments from the Working Families Tax Cuts and the President’s trade deals go into effect.

FBA will provide relief to farmers from market disruptions, higher input costs, and foreign competitors engaging in unfair trade practices that prevent American farmers from exporting more of their products.

Of the $12 billion provided, up to $11 billion will be used for the Farmer Bridge Assistance (FBA) Program, which provides relief to U.S. crop farmers.

The remaining $1 billion will be reserved for commodities not covered in the FBA Program.

President Trump is fighting to bring down costs for farmers, reverse the effects of Bidenflation, and stop foreign countries from cheating in trade.

President Trump is ensuring our great farmers can see quick relief while our new trade deals take effect.

Maximizing farm production in the United States is a big part of how we will bring down grocery prices for American families.

President Trump: “Farmers are an indispensable national asset, part of the backbone of America…I’ve always felt it so strongly. They are so important.”

