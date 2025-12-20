PRESIDENT TRUMP IS WORKING TO PUT AMERICA’S ECONOMY FIRST
KEY MESSAGE: President Trump is working tirelessly to reverse the Biden’s inflation crisis that sent prices skyrocketing.
The latest Consumer Price Index shows inflation was only 2.7% in November year over year beating expectations.
Core inflation dropped to 2.6%, the lowest it’s been since March 2021.
President Trump promised to lower prices, and he is delivering for the American people.
Since President Trump took office, egg prices have plummeted over 25%
Airfare prices are down over 9% compared to a year ago, energy commodity prices are down nearly 5%, and hotel prices are down nearly 7%
Under Biden, the yearly cost of a typical new mortgage increased by $15,000, but in just 11 months, President Trump has lowered the annual cost by $3,000 dollars.
Under Biden, the average gas price was the highest it has ever been during a presidential term. Under President Trump, gas prices reached their lowest average price in more than four years.
The national gas price average is down 18 cents from a month ago — and trending lower.
Average gas prices have dipped below $3 per gallon in 40 states, below $2.75 per gallon in 24 states, and below $2.50 per gallon in nine states.
Gas was over $3 a gallon for all four years of Biden.
Cumulatively, energy costs under 4 years of Biden were more than $5,200 per American household.
Americans are on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades under the Trump administration.
Americans’ wages are up 3.5% over the year.
Since President Trump took office, real wages are up $1,300 typical factory worker.
Americans are on track to make up one-third of the $3,000 in wages lost under Biden.
President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked to lower costs and slash taxes by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts (the One Big Beautiful Bill).
The largest tax cut in American history.
Increased take-home pay by as much as $13,300.
An end to taxpayer-funded benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants.
Even the media is praising President Trump’s incredible economic success.
CNBC’s Steve Liesman: “That is a very good number.”
CNN’s Matt Egan: “Clearly, this is another step in the right direction.”
Harvard University Professor of Economics & Public Policy Ken Rogoff: “A better number than anyone was expecting… Positive news. There’s no other way to spin it.”
Economist Steve Moore: “Amazing… This is good news for Wall Street; it’s good news for Main Street… I got a big smile on my face right before Christmas with this number.”
Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper : “Incredible. I thought tariffs were supposed to be inflationary, by the way, and we’re seeing inflation coming down. The affordability gap is closing every single day under President Trump’s watch. We’ve seen real wage growth be positive, inflation slowing — this is great for America.”
The Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe Doescher: “It’s incredible to look at that core [inflation] number… the lowest number we’ve had since Biden started this all lighting the economy on fire... That is called bringing it back. Well done to Donald Trump!”
Bloomberg’s Chris Anstey: “The lowest estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of 62 economists was 2.8% for the core year-on-year increase. (That was from Citigroup.) And the reading came in two tenths below that. Remarkable.”
The Washington Post’s Andrew Ackerman: “Inflation cooled unexpectedly in November, easing pressure on household budgets and handing the White House a welcome reprieve.”
Democrats lied when they said President Trump’s policies were causing higher prices, but they have been proven wrong time and time again.
After inheriting the worst inflation crisis in 40 years from Biden and Democrats, President Trump’s actions to Make America Affordable Again and crush inflation are translating into lower prices.
