Even the media is praising President Trump’s incredible economic success.

CNBC’s Steve Liesman: “That is a very good number.”

CNN’s Matt Egan: “Clearly, this is another step in the right direction.”

Harvard University Professor of Economics & Public Policy Ken Rogoff: “A better number than anyone was expecting… Positive news. There’s no other way to spin it.”

Economist Steve Moore: “Amazing… This is good news for Wall Street; it’s good news for Main Street… I got a big smile on my face right before Christmas with this number.”

Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper : “Incredible. I thought tariffs were supposed to be inflationary, by the way, and we’re seeing inflation coming down. The affordability gap is closing every single day under President Trump’s watch. We’ve seen real wage growth be positive, inflation slowing — this is great for America.”

The Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe Doescher: “It’s incredible to look at that core [inflation] number… the lowest number we’ve had since Biden started this all lighting the economy on fire... That is called bringing it back. Well done to Donald Trump!”

Bloomberg’s Chris Anstey: “The lowest estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of 62 economists was 2.8% for the core year-on-year increase. (That was from Citigroup.) And the reading came in two tenths below that. Remarkable.”