KEY MESSAGE: Taking out the rogue Iranian regime will bring gas prices down in the long term, just like they have over the course of the past year because of President Trump’s American energy dominance agenda.

After four years of skyrocketing prices under Joe Biden and Democrats, inflation is down, and wages are up. The latest Consumer Price Index shows inflation was only 2.4% over the last year.

Core inflation came in at 2.5%, remaining in line with expectations.

President Trump promised to lower prices, and he is delivering for the American people.

Since President Trump took office, egg prices have plummeted nearly 50%.

Energy commodity prices are down over 5%, and used cars are down over 3% since last year.

In President Trump’s first year back in office, real earnings for all private-sector workers grew faster than inflation.|

President Trump recently announced his Ratepayer Protection plan, that will ensure Americans are protected from electricity price hikes due to the construction of new data centers.

Rent prices have fallen to their lowest level since 2022, after six consecutive months of price declines.

This is the largest annual drop in more than two years — down over 6% from their Biden-era peak.

Real estate broker at Douglas Elliman: “2026 is shaping up to be one of the more renter-friendly periods we’ve seen in a decade.”

Mortgage affordability has surged to a four-year high following President Trump’s action to make homeownership affordable again.

Under Biden, mortgage rates hit their highest in decades, with the cost of a typical new mortgage increasing by $15,000.

Because of falling mortgage rates, average homebuyers will see a $260 decline in monthly mortgage payments, nearly $3,000 less in interest per year, or $90,000 over the term of the loan.

President Trump recently launched TrumpRx.gov, a new platform that gives Americans direct access to dramatically lower prices on prescription drugs.

Under President Trump, consumer sentiment has spiked to a six-month high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently shattered 50,000 for the first time ever, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also smashed records, sending Americans’ 401(k)s and retirement savings booming under President Trump’s policies.

President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked to lower costs and slash taxes by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts (the One Big Beautiful Bill)

The largest tax cut in American history.

Increased take-home pay by as much as $13,300.

An end to taxpayer-funded benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair: “The President is cutting taxes, he’s growing the economy, and he’s bringing fairness to the American people, so they’re treated fairly by big corporations — and Democrats have fought that every step of the way.”

The so-called experts continue to be proven wrong, and President Trump’s policies continue Making America More Affordable.

Interior Secretary Burgum: “President Trump’s economic policies are working, whether it’s energy dominance… or whether it’s his tariffs. Everything that [critics] were concerned about—that they thought was going to be an issue—has turned out to not be.”

Democrats lied when they said President Trump’s policies were causing higher prices, but they have been proven wrong time and time again.