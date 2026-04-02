KEY MESSAGE: For years, Democrats have turned a blind eye to fraud and allowed billions of taxpayer dollars to be thrown away. Under President Trump, American dollars will no longer go to funding fraudsters and criminals.

President Trump recently signed an executive order creating the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud to combat fraud, waste, and abuse in Federal benefit programs. The task force will fight fraud in housing, food, medical care, and cash assistance programs.

Vice President Vance will be the Chair of the Task Force and work with members of the administration to root out fraud.

The Task Force will work to detect fraud, disrupt and dismantle fraud networks, and strengthen verification requirements.

These programs have been exploited by Democrats, illegal aliens, criminals, foreign gangs, bureaucrats, and liberal NGOs.

In Democrat-run states like Minnesota, up to $9 billion in taxpayer-funded aid meant for needy children and childcare services was stolen by scammers. Nearly 9% of food stamp spending is in error, and scams like Feeding Our Future stole nearly $250 million intended for needy children.

Investigative Journalist Nick Shirley revealed a bombshell video exposing over $100 million in corruption and fraud currently happening in Democrat-run Minnesota.

Nonprofits tied to the Somali community in Minnesota claimed to have fed tens of thousands of non-existent hungry children, claimed to have provided services to non-existent homeless, and claimed to have provided therapy for non-existent autistic Somali children.

Kickbacks were paid, lavish lifestyles were funded, and money was sent overseas — some of it even allegedly funneled to a terror group.

To date, this is amounting to be the country’s largest pandemic relief fraud scheme and Tim Walz repeatedly ignored it.

There is strong reason to believe similar fraud exists in California, Illinois, New York, Maine, and Colorado, where insufficient safeguards and weak oversight increase the risk of large-scale fraud.

President Trump is using every tool to fight fraud and ensure benefits only go to eligible Americans. Under Biden, verification safeguards were weakened, creating conditions in which fraud was institutionally enabled and tolerated.

When President Trump said, “The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” nearly every Democrat at the State of the Union shamefully refused to stand.