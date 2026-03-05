Operation Epic Fury so far has killed 49 of the most senior Iranian regime leaders including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran’s naval force has been devastated with over twenty ships being sunk by the U.S. military so far.

President Trump has been clear from the start: Iran must never be able to obtain a nuclear weapon. Last summer, the United States obliterated Iran’s nuclear sites through Operation Midnight Hammer.

President Trump and his national security team have made clear what the objectives are: Destroy Iran’s missile capabilities. Annihilate Iran’s Navy. Ensure Iran’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region, the world, or attack American forces. Ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

President Trump has made clear that this operation is not just to ensure our security now, but for future generations of Americans to come.

IRAN HAS THE BLOOD OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS ON ITS HANDS

Iran and its terror proxies have a long history of killing thousands of American citizens and soldiers for nearly half a century. In April 1983, an Iran-backed terrorist group carried out a suicide bombing at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, killing 17 Americans. In October 1983, Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed 241 U.S. military personnel — including 220 U.S. Marines and 21 other service personnel — in a truck bombing at a Marine compound in Beirut. In December 1984, Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists hijacked Kuwait Airways Flight 221 en route to Pakistan, diverting it to Tehran — where they brutally tortured and killed two American officials. In August 1995, an Iran-backed Hamas suicide bomber blew up a bus in Jerusalem, killing an American and three other passengers, and wounding more than 100 others. In June 1996, Iran-backed Hezbollah Al-Hijaz terrorists killed 19 U.S. Airmen and wounded nearly 500 others in a truck bombing at a U.S. Air Force housing complex in Saudi Arabia. In August 1998, Al-Qaeda suicide bombers, facilitated by Iran-backed Hezbollah, simultaneously bombed U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people — including a dozen American citizens. In July 2002, an Iran-backed Hamas terrorist killed five Americans in a bombing at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Between 2003 and 2011, Iran-backed militias killed at least 603 U.S. troops in Iraq — “roughly one in every six American combat fatalities in Iraq.” In October 2023, Iran-backed Hamas terrorists killed 46 Americans and kidnapped at least 12 Americans in the October 7th massacre. Between October 2023 and November 2024, Iran and its proxies conducted more than 180 attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East, wounding more than 180 U.S. service members and killing three service members.

Iran even tried to assassinate President Trump before the 2024 presidential election.

Iran is the world’s number one state-sponsor of terrorism.

Just two months ago, the government of Iran killed tens of thousands of its own citizens who were protesting in the streets. President Trump vowed to support the people of Iran, urging them to keep protesting and saying, “HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”



PRESIDENT TRUMP HAD COMPLETE POWER TO AUTHORIZE THIS OPERATION

President Trump is completely justified in these strikes.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio notified the Congressional Gang of Eight prior to the attacks.

As Commander in Chief of the military under Aritcle II of the Constitution, the President has the authority to protect American troops in the region from Iran’s terror threat.

As Secretary Rubio said, “If we stood and waited for that attack to come first before we hit them... we would suffer much higher casualties.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ENDING A WAR IRAN STARTED 47 YEARS AGO

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth: “This is not a so-called regime-change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it.” Secretary Hegseth: “We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it.”

Secretary Rubio: “The hardest hits are yet to come from the U.S. military. The next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it is right now... The world will be a safer place when we’re done with this operation.”

Barack Obama gave Iran a pallet of cash while Joe Biden was too weak to stand up to Iran.

President Trump has had the courage to do what American presidents for nearly 50 years have failed to do: Eliminate the Iran terror threat.

DEMOCRATS HAVE HAD AN UNHINGED REACTION

Many Democrats refuse to accept that the world is a safer place now that the leader of the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism is dead: California Senator Adam Schiff said Iran “posed no imminent threat.” Colorado Rep. Jason Crow claimed Iran was “no imminent threat” to the United States.

Some Democrats have become unhinged, letting their hatred of President Trump outweigh any logical thinking: New York Congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg said he’s calling for a regime change in the United States. Minnesota Rep. Rashida Tlaib referred to the United States as “they.”



DEMOCRATS FOR YEARS ALLOWED OBAMA AND BIDEN TO STRIKE WITHOUT SEEKING CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL

