President Trump Is Lowering Drug And Healthcare Costs For Americans
Americans Are Benefiting From President Trump’s Policies To Lower Healthcare and Drug Costs Through The Working Families Tax Cuts And TrumpRx
PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL CELEBRATE LOWER DRUG PRICES IN OHIO
Today, President Trump will visit pharmaceutical manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific outside of Cincinnati, Ohio to tout the success of his push to lower drug prices for all Americans, especially through TrumpRx.
Just last year, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced it will invest an additional $2 billion over the next four years to enhance and expand its U.S. manufacturing operations and strengthen its innovation efforts.
Thanks to President Trump’s efforts to make drug companies bring down their prices, prescription drug costs are cheaper than they were when he took office.
TRUMPRX IS DELIVERING LOWER PRICES FOR COMMON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS
Last year, President Trump signed an executive order establishing Most-Favored-Nation drug pricing, which forces drug companies to lower prices so Americans can pay a fair price for their prescriptions.
President Trump then a letter to the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers outlining how they must bring down the cost of prescription drugs to match the lowest price of other nations.
Americans will now pay the lowest cost for prescription drugs that other nations have been paying.
Since then, the president has been able to secure deals with 16 major pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer.
Due to these unprecedented efforts, TrumpRx was launched, a direct-to-consumer government website will allow Americans to purchase dozens of popular prescription drugs at a discounted price negotiated by the government.
Americans can print coupons or download them to their phones which can be used at pharmacies for reduced drug costs.
Medication costs for arthritis, obesity, infertility, and other chronic conditions will all be lowered.
The monthly prices of Ozempic and injectable Wegovy will fall from over $1,000 to an average price of $350 and as low as $199, depending on dosage.
The monthly price of Zepbound will fall from $1,088 to an average price of $346 and as low as $299, depending on dosage.
Gonal-F, one of the most commonly used fertility drugs, will see its price reduced to as low as $168 per pen.
The price of Cetrotide, another commonly used fertility medicine, will drop from $316 to $22.50.
The price of Ovidrel will fall from $251 to $84.
Bevespi Aerosphere, an inhaler used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), will be discounted from $458 to $51.
Airsupra, an inhaler used to treat asthma symptoms and attacks, will see a price drop from $504 to $201.
Eucrisa, a topical ointment for atopic dermatitis, will be discounted from $792 to $158.
Insulin Lispro will be available for as low as $25 per month.
Duavee, a medication used to treat hot flashes and osteoporosis, will see its price cut from $202 to $30.
THE GREAT AMERICAN HEALTHCARE PLAN
President Trump recently introduced and called on Congress to pass his Great Healthcare Plan into law.
The Great Healthcare Plan puts patients first by lowering drug prices, maximizing price transparency, holding insurance companies accountable, and reducing premiums.
The plan would codify President Trump’s Most-Favored-Nation drug policy into law.
Hospitals and insurance companies will be required to publicly disclose real healthcare prices so patients can compare costs and make informed decisions.
Health insurance companies will be required to publish in plain English their rates and coverages so consumers can make better purchasing decisions.
The plan would cut wasteful spending and middle-man costs to lower insurance premiums and put dollars toward patient care.
The Great Healthcare Plan will save taxpayers $36 billion and reduce the most common Obamacare premiums by over 10%.
THE WORKING FAMILIES’ TAX CUTS WILL SAVE AMERICANS MONEY ON HEALTH CARE
Not only did the Working Families Tax Cuts enshrine the biggest tax cut in history, the law helps more Americans have better access to cheaper healthcare.
The Working Families Tax Cuts made the largest investment into rural healthcare by investing $50 billion over five years to improve rural health access.
The Rural Health Transformation Program provides funding and resources to every state so that rural healthcare can be more effective and sustainable for the long term.
Rural hospitals suffer from unique challenges such as low patient volume and smaller bed counts than urban hospitals, so the Rural Health Transformation Program is uniquely designed to promote innovation to state-specific challenges.
The law expands access to telehealth services.
The law permanently allows patients with high-deductible health plans (HDHP) to access telehealth and remote care services before meeting their deductible while remaining eligible to contribute to a health savings account (HSA).
Before this law, HDHP’s generally could not cover telehealth visits before the deductible without jeopardizing a patient’s ability to contribute to an HSA.
The law also expanded access to health savings accounts.
Now people with the lower-cost health plans can contribute to tax-free HSA’s for the first time.
The limit on dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSA) increased from $5,000 to $7,500.
This allows working families to set aside more tax-free income to help pay for childcare and other dependent care expenses.
