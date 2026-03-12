Medication costs for arthritis, obesity, infertility, and other chronic conditions will all be lowered.

The monthly prices of Ozempic and injectable Wegovy will fall from over $1,000 to an average price of $350 and as low as $199, depending on dosage.

The monthly price of Zepbound will fall from $1,088 to an average price of $346 and as low as $299, depending on dosage.

Gonal-F, one of the most commonly used fertility drugs, will see its price reduced to as low as $168 per pen.

The price of Cetrotide, another commonly used fertility medicine, will drop from $316 to $22.50.

The price of Ovidrel will fall from $251 to $84.

Bevespi Aerosphere, an inhaler used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), will be discounted from $458 to $51.

Airsupra, an inhaler used to treat asthma symptoms and attacks, will see a price drop from $504 to $201.

Eucrisa, a topical ointment for atopic dermatitis, will be discounted from $792 to $158.

Insulin Lispro will be available for as low as $25 per month.