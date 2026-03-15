PRESIDENT TRUMP IS DELIVERING LOWER DRUG PRICES
KEY MESSAGE: President Trump is heading to the greater Cincinnati area on Wednesday to showcase one of his most transformational policies: delivering lower prescription drug prices for working families.
President Trump will visit Thermo Fisher Scientific, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company in Reading, to talk about the site, which aims to help Americans find prescription drugs at the lowest prices.
President Trump and Republicans have already worked to deliver lower prices and make healthcare more affordable for all Americans. President Trump:
Has provided massive discounts to low-income patients, pricing insulin prices for low-income patients and the uninsured to as low as $0.03.
Signed an executive order to increase the availability of generics brands, which can be as much as 80% cheaper.
Took action to end the practice of corporations profiting by keeping health care prices and business practices hidden from Americans.
Is bringing transparency to prices for health care and prescription drugs, making it easier for Americans to find affordable care.
Signed an executive order to simplify Medicare payments for certain prescription drugs, lowering the cost by up to 35%.
Signed an executive order that will deliver lower drug prices for Medicare, expanding on President Trump’s first term’s successes that provided 22% in savings and lowering the cost of drugs by up to 60%.
Launched TrumpRX.gov, a new platform that gives Americans direct access to dramatically lower prices on prescription drugs.
These actions will lower costs and ensures accountability.
President Trump’s Most Favored Nation drug pricing deals are ending the system that has forced Americans to pay more for prescriptions than any other country in the world.
Instead of Americans paying the highest drug prices in the world, we will now pay the lowest cost paid by other nations and the American People will get the savings.
President Trump is lowering drug costs by securing Most-Favored-Nation pricing from:
Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, and Sanofi for drugs that treat numerous costly and chronic conditions, including type two diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, COPD, hepatitis B and C, HIV, certain cancers, among others.
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk for obesity drugs, migraine medication, and insulin products.
AstraZeneca on all new innovative medicines they bring to market.
Pfizer for atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and migraine medications.
President Trump also recently announced his Great Healthcare Plan that would put PATIENTS first by: lowering drug prices, reducing premiums, holding big insurance companies accountable, and maximizing price transparency.
The plan would codify President Trump’s Most Favored Nation drug policy into law.
The plan would save taxpayers at least $36 Billion and reduce Obamacare premiums by over 10%.
The plan will also restore purchasing power to the people by sending money directly to the people through Health Savings Accounts (HSAs).
The plan requires healthcare providers and insurers to publicly and prominently post their pricing and fees to avoid surprising medical bills.
Biden and Democrats failed to provide the savings on prescription drugs and healthcare. President Trump is delivering.
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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com