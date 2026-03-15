President Trump and Republicans have already worked to deliver lower prices and make healthcare more affordable for all Americans. President Trump:





Has provided massive discounts to low-income patients, pricing insulin prices for low-income patients and the uninsured to as low as $0.03.

Signed an executive order to increase the availability of generics brands, which can be as much as 80% cheaper.

Took action to end the practice of corporations profiting by keeping health care prices and business practices hidden from Americans.

Is bringing transparency to prices for health care and prescription drugs, making it easier for Americans to find affordable care.

Signed an executive order to simplify Medicare payments for certain prescription drugs, lowering the cost by up to 35%.

Signed an executive order that will deliver lower drug prices for Medicare, expanding on President Trump’s first term’s successes that provided 22% in savings and lowering the cost of drugs by up to 60%.