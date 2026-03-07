KEY MESSAGE : The February jobs report shows wages are climbing, with blue-collar workers seeing their paychecks grow after years of soaring prices and inflation under Biden.

Under President Trump, 100% of job growth is in the private sector, and the economy has added hundreds of thousands of private sector jobs since he took office. Private sector employment rose 518,000 in President Trump’s first year in office, while federal employment declined by 317,000 jobs to its lowest level since 1966. This saves taxpayers an estimated $29 billion a year. Over the past year, foreign born workers have lost 519,000 jobs, while native born workers have gained 128,000 jobs.

This morning’s jobs report shows the unemployment rate remained low at 4.4% in February.

The February jobs report showed Americans’ average hourly earnings are up 3.8% from a year ago. In President Trump’s first year back in office, real earnings for all private-sector workers grew faster than inflation. Under President Trump, factory workers’ wages have recovered from under Biden. Factoring in inflation, factory workers’ wages have increased by more than $2,400 under President Trump so far, while they fell by $830 under Biden according to an estimate from the Council of Economic Advisers.

President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked to lower costs and slash taxes by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts (the One Big Beautiful Bill), which will save or create up to 7.4 million jobs over the next four years.

Productivity growth is booming, especially in manufacturing, which saw the highest annual productivity growth in nearly two decades in 2025. NEC Director Hassett: “Productivity is about the highest we’ve ever seen, and manufacturing wages are up year-over-year by $2,400 now...what we’re seeing is a productivity boom which is consistent with the strong output.”

President Trump and Republicans are reversing the economic damage caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats.

