KEY MESSAGE: President Trump participated in a historic Ratepayer Protection Pledge event to ensure that the companies using data centers pay above and beyond normal rates to ensure costs are not passed on to everyday Americans.

Data center infrastructure is the foundation of modern American life and as infrastructure scales, so do electricity needs. Without safeguards, the utility bills of ordinary Americans who had nothing to do with driving that demand would skyrocket.

President Trump’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge is delivering real results to address affordability saving millions of Americans billions of dollars, ensuring companies create, build, and pay for their energy and that energy costs for American families go down, not up. President Trump has demonstrated consistent leadership in expanding domestic energy supply and lowering energy prices for consumers by empowering domestic innovation

President Trump’s pledge has been so impactful, that over 200 additional stakeholders have signed the pledge including utilities, data center developers, public power and co-ops, and state governors. The Ratepayer Protection Pledge now covers 80% of all the power delivered in American to homes and businesses.

This builds on the President’s first Ratepayer Protection Pledge event when seven of the largest tech companies initially signed the pledge: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, xAI, OpenAI, and Amazon.

President Trump’s bold leadership is turning data centers from a source of concern into engines of growth and opportunity for communities across this country, all while cementing America’s dominance over China in the global AI race.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com