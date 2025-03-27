President Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imports of Cars and Certain Auto Parts
President Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imports of Cars and Certain Auto Parts
Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a proclamation imposing a 25% tariff on imports of automobiles and certain automobile parts to address a critical threat to U.S. national security.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
What Was Signed:
President Trump invoked his authority under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which provides the President with authority to adjust imports that threaten national security.
A 25% tariff will be applied to imports of:
Passenger vehicles: Including sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans, cargo vans, and light trucks
Key automobile parts: Including engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components (with processes to expand tariffs on additional parts if necessary).
USMCA carveout:
Vehicles and parts imported under USMCA will be given the opportunity to certify their U.S. content and systems. The 25% tariff will only apply to the value of their non-U.S. content.
USMCA-compliant automobile parts will remain tariff-free until a process is established to apply tariffs to their non-U.S. content.
Key Talking Points:
President Trump is putting America First with a 25% tariff on imported cars and parts.
This is a national security imperative, ensuring the U.S. can sustain its domestic industrial base and meet national security needs.
Only 25% of car content bought by Americans can be categorized as Made in America—we’re fixing that.
Studies have repeatedly shown that tariffs can be an effective tool for achieving economic and strategic objectives.
These tariffs will help revitalize the U.S. auto industry by boosting domestic production, reducing reliance on foreign imports, supporting American jobs, and encouraging greater investment in U.S. manufacturing and innovation.
The Administration estimates these tariffs will result in more than $100 billion in new annual revenue to the United States.
Why This Was Needed:
Declining U.S. production: Foreign automobile industries, bolstered by unfair subsidies and aggressive industrial policies, have expanded, while U.S. production has stagnated.
In 1985, U.S.-owned and operated facilities manufactured 11 million automobiles.
In 2024, Americans bought approximately 16 million vehicles, and 50% of these vehicles were imports (8 million).
§ Of the other 8 million vehicles assembled in America and not imported, the average domestic content is estimated at 40-50%.
§ Therefore, of the 16 million cars bought by Americans, only 25% of the vehicle content can be categorized as Made in America.
Trade deficit: The U.S. trade deficit in automobile parts reached $93.5 billion in 2024.
Jobs Supported: Currently, the U.S. automobile and automobile parts industry (American-owned and foreign-owned firms) employs approximately 1 million U.S. workers.
o Employment in auto parts manufacturing totaled approximately 553,300 jobs in 2024, a decline of 286,000 jobs or 34% since 2000.
Lagging R&D: In 2023, U.S.-owned automakers accounted for just 16% of global R&D spending, while the EU accounts for 53%.
Global supply chain vulnerabilities: The COVID-19 pandemic exposed critical vulnerabilities and choke points in global supply chains, undermining our ability to maintain a resilient domestic industrial base.
###
Fact Sheet put out by The White House.
Don't hesitate to get in touch with me with any questions through email: hegop@nvc.net or ncw@sdgop.com or Heidi@sdgop.com
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.