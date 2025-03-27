President Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imports of Cars and Certain Auto Parts

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a proclamation imposing a 25% tariff on imports of automobiles and certain automobile parts to address a critical threat to U.S. national security.

What Was Signed:

USMCA-compliant automobile parts will remain tariff-free until a process is established to apply tariffs to their non-U.S. content.

Vehicles and parts imported under USMCA will be given the opportunity to certify their U.S. content and systems. The 25% tariff will only apply to the value of their non-U.S. content.

Key automobile parts: Including engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components (with processes to expand tariffs on additional parts if necessary).

A 25% tariff will be applied to imports of:

President Trump invoked his authority under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which provides the President with authority to adjust imports that threaten national security.

Key Talking Points:

The Administration estimates these tariffs will result in more than $100 billion in new annual revenue to the United States.

These tariffs will help revitalize the U.S. auto industry by boosting domestic production, reducing reliance on foreign imports, supporting American jobs, and encouraging greater investment in U.S. manufacturing and innovation.

Studies have repeatedly shown that tariffs can be an effective tool for achieving economic and strategic objectives.

Only 25% of car content bought by Americans can be categorized as Made in America—we’re fixing that.

This is a national security imperative, ensuring the U.S. can sustain its domestic industrial base and meet national security needs.

President Trump is putting America First with a 25% tariff on imported cars and parts.

Why This Was Needed:

Declining U.S. production: Foreign automobile industries, bolstered by unfair subsidies and aggressive industrial policies, have expanded, while U.S. production has stagnated.

In 2024, Americans bought approximately 16 million vehicles, and 50% of these vehicles were imports (8 million).

§ Of the other 8 million vehicles assembled in America and not imported, the average domestic content is estimated at 40-50%.

§ Therefore, of the 16 million cars bought by Americans, only 25% of the vehicle content can be categorized as Made in America.