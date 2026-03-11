After four years of a disastrous economy and skyrocketing inflation under Joe Biden and the Democrats, President Trump has supercharged our economy and brought inflation down.

February’s report shows once again that President Trump has kept inflation low and steady coming in at 2.4% since last year.

Despite Democrats doing everything they can to stop him, President Trump is working tirelessly for the American people – fixing Biden’s broken economy, putting more money in the pockets of families, and delivering real results.

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com