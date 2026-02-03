President Trump has been working tirelessly to Make America Safe Again, and the American people overwhelmingly support state and local cooperation with ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens from their communities.



Two new polls confirm the American people’s overwhelming support for President Trump’s America First agenda:

67% want state and local officials to cooperate with ICE on deporting criminal illegals.

67% say local jails should hand over criminal illegals to ICE for deportation.

73% say coming here illegally is breaking the law.

61% support deporting illegals.

58% oppose defunding ICE.

54% support ICE enforcing our immigration laws.

Despite obstruction from Democrats, President Trump has made our border the most secure in American history , encounters are at record lows, and the worst of the worst criminals are being taken off of our streets every day.

Promises Made, Promises Kept.

