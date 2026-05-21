KEY MESSAGE: President Trump announced a historic expansion of TrumpRx.gov to provide unprecedented transparency and choice on medications for millions of Americans.

To date, TrumpRx now features more than 600 generic medications. Americans will be able to clearly and transparently understand the most competitive cash prices of their medications. These generic drugs and prices will be listed separately from the discounts on high-cost branded medications negotiated by President Trump through his Most-Favored-Nation drug price agreements.

TrumpRx.gov will list some of the most popular and commonly used everyday medications and will save the American people millions in medication costs. With today’s announcement, TrumpRx.gov has become a central platform for patients to check the best cash price for their medications, even beating insurance pricing.



Delivering On Promises to Put American Patients First

President Trump is delivering on promises to ensure American patients no longer pay high prices to subsidize low prices in the rest of the world, something the political establishment did not believe was possible.

President Trump: Signed an executive order that will deliver lower drug prices for Medicare, expanding on President Trump’s first term’s successes that provided 22% in savings and lowering the cost of drugs by up to 60%. Signed an executive order to simplify Medicare payments for certain prescription drugs, lowering the cost by up to 35%. Is bringing transparency to prices for health care and prescription drugs, making it easier for Americans to find affordable care. Took action to end the practice of corporations profiting by keeping health care prices and business practices hidden from Americans. Signed an executive order to increase the availability of generics brands, which can be as much as 80% cheaper. Has provided massive discounts to low-income patients, pricing insulin prices for low-income patients and the uninsured to as low as $0.03.

President Trump also recently announced his Great Healthcare Plan that would put PATIENTS first by: lowering drug prices, reducing premiums, holding big insurance companies accountable, and maximizing price transparency.

Biden and Democrats failed to provide the savings on prescription drugs and healthcare. President Trump is delivering.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com