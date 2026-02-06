KEY MESSAGE: Under President Trump’s leadership, the border has been secured and the flood of illegal aliens into the United States has been stopped.

President Trump is keeping his promise to end the migrant invasion and deport criminal illegal immigrants out of our communities. So far, nearly three million illegal aliens have left the U.S. including 2.2 million illegal aliens that have self-deported since President Trump took office.

President Trump and Republicans have already delivered the most secure border in U.S. history.

In December, border crossings were at historic lows. For the eighth month in a row, there have been ZERO releases of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have plummeted to the lowest annual level since 1970.

There are fewer apprehensions in an entire day now than there were every hour and a half under the Biden administration.

Under Biden, more than 300,000 illegal immigrants – a record high – attempted to cross the border in a single month.

CBP recorded its lowest encounter totals ever to start a fiscal year with 91,600 total encounters nationwide in October, November, December – lower than any prior fiscal year to date. This is 25% lower than the previous low of 121,469 in 2012.

By the end of the Biden administration, more than 500,000 children had crossed the border without a parent. So far, 62,400 missing migrant children that the Biden administration lost have been found.

Thanks to the removal of criminal illegal aliens, along with support for our law enforcement, crime is falling. Homicides fell 21% in 2025 across 35 U.S. cities and have hit the LOWEST rate since 1900.

A recent poll shows Americans overwhelmingly support deporting criminal illegals. 73% agree that entering the U.S. without permission is breaking the law.

61% support deporting illegal aliens to their home countries.

58% reject Democrats’ extremist calls to defund ICE — now a core position of their party.

54% support ICE enforcing our nation’s federal immigration laws.

A second poll reveals Americans agree with President Trump’s actions to protect our communities from criminal illegal aliens. 73% say criminal illegal aliens should be deported.

67% want state and local officials to cooperate with federal authorities to deport criminal illegal aliens (including 64% of independents).

67% say local jails should hand over criminal illegal aliens to federal authorities for swift deportation (including 62% of independents and 50% of Democrats).

60% see Democrats as actively encouraging resistance to ICE officers simply trying to do their jobs and keep Americans safe.

57% oppose elected officials stoking chaos by urging defiance against ICE.

President Trump and Republicans’ Working Families Tax Cuts provided funding to permanently secure the border.

The Working Families Tax Cuts will also provide: The biggest increase in funding to immigration enforcement in U.S. history.

Funding for at least one million annual removals of illegal aliens.

Funding for President Trump’s border wall and cutting-edge technology to protect our borders.

Much needed bonuses to our Border Patrol and ICE agents on the front lines.