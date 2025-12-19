KEY MESSAGE: President Trump is clear in his message to cartels: stop sending drugs and criminals to our country or face the consequences. These cartels illegally and directly cause the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans a year.

On day one, President Trump designated drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, clearly identifying them as a direct threat to national security.

To date, there have been 25 total kinetic strikes and 99 narco-terroristskilled, Making America Safer. Each strike is fully consistent with the law of armed conflict and protects the United States.

President Trump promised the most transparent administration in history, and he is delivering much more than previous administrations. From 2009-2015, Barack Obama conducted over 500 drone strikes, killing over 3,700 people, some of which were U.S. citizens, without offering any legal justification to Congress.

Under President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth, Congress has been briefed more than 20 times in bipartisan classified settings on these strikes.

It has become clear that no matter what the President does, the Democrats will find a new way to defend narco-terrorists over innocent American lives.

Under President Trump, the United States is committed to defending Americans from transnational criminal and terrorist organizations that threaten the security of our borders and the safety of our citizens. President Trump has been clear: unlike under Biden, if you are a narco-terrorist trafficking drugs into our country, you will be taken out.