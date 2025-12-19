PRESIDENT TRUMP DEFENDS THE UNITED STATES FROM NARCO-TERRORISTS
KEY MESSAGE: President Trump is clear in his message to cartels: stop sending drugs and criminals to our country or face the consequences. These cartels illegally and directly cause the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans a year.
On day one, President Trump designated drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, clearly identifying them as a direct threat to national security.
To date, there have been 25 total kinetic strikes and 99 narco-terroristskilled, Making America Safer.
Each strike is fully consistent with the law of armed conflict and protects the United States.
President Trump promised the most transparent administration in history, and he is delivering much more than previous administrations.
From 2009-2015, Barack Obama conducted over 500 drone strikes, killing over 3,700 people, some of which were U.S. citizens, without offering any legal justification to Congress.
Under President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth, Congress has been briefed more than 20 times in bipartisan classified settings on these strikes.
Democrats are using every opportunity and excuse to support narco-terrorists and criticize the President for stopping the flow of deadly drugs into this country.
Sen. Mark Kelly: Killing narco-terrorists is “not making us more safe.”
Sen. Mark Warner: We shouldn’t stop the narco-terrorists because it’s “cocaine, not fentanyl.”
Sen. Tim Kaine: Narco-terrorists are “struggling survivors.”
Sen. Chris Coons: “They were trafficking cocaine not attacking America!”
Sen. Jack Reed: Narco-terrorists are “just people trying to make money.”
Sen. Tammy Duckworth: “This type of attack does not help America’s fight against narco-terrorism, against drug traffickers.”
Sen. Jeff Merkley: These narco-terrorists are “two helpless men.”
Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries : “We’re still trying to determine…the overall rationale in promoting the safety and the national security of the American people.”
Rep. Jim Himes: “There is no such thing as a narco-terrorist!”
Rep. Ilhan Omar: “They were no danger to us.”
Rep. Adam Smith: Narco-terrorists are “not a direct threat to” American lives.
Rep. Adam Smith : It’s okay for narco-terrorists to smuggle drugs into the U.S. because, “we’re talking about cocaine here…”
Rep. Ami Bera: Terrorist drug traffickers are “not an imminent threat to the United States.”
Rep. Sean Casten: It’s “pretty shaky” to kill narco-terrorists.
Rep. John Garamendi: “You can see some packages in the boats, I don’t know maybe they’re suitcases.”
Rep. Jason Crow: This isn’t a “real counter drug strategy.”
Rep. Maggie Goodlander: “It is not yet clear how these strikes are helping to advance that important objective.”
It has become clear that no matter what the President does, the Democrats will find a new way to defend narco-terrorists over innocent American lives.
Under President Trump, the United States is committed to defending Americans from transnational criminal and terrorist organizations that threaten the security of our borders and the safety of our citizens.
President Trump has been clear: unlike under Biden, if you are a narco-terrorist trafficking drugs into our country, you will be taken out.
President Trump is prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice.
