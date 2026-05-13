PRESIDENT TRUMP AND REPUBLICANS ARE DELIVERING LOWER COSTS
KEY MESSAGE: Under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans are reversing Bidenflation, bringing down the cost of household essentials, and bringing back American jobs.
After four years of skyrocketing prices under Joe Biden and Democrats, inflation is down and wages are up.
Under Joe Biden, inflation was 9.1% - the highest level in four decades.
Last week’s Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) report, which is a measure of the prices consumers pay for goods and services, shows inflation rose in line with expectations.
Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3%,coming right in line with expectations.
Americans’ actions show the economy is improving:
Delivering Cost Relief
President Trump promised to lower prices, and he is doing just that. His actions to Make America Affordable Again and crush inflation are translating into lower prices.
Since last year, egg prices plummeted nearly 40%.
School supplies prices dropped 6%.
Health insurance prices are down over 6%.
Butter is down nearly 6%.
Under President Trump, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue to smash records and hit record highs.
President Trump is helping American families invest in their children’s future, establishing tax-advantaged Trump Accounts, which could provide newborns with $300,000 in savings by the time they turn 18.
Parents of five million children claimed Trump Accounts on their tax returns.
Great Healthcare Plan
President Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan puts PATIENTS first: Instead of Americans paying the highest drug prices in the world, we will now pay the lowest cost paid by other nations and the American People will get the savings.
President Trump and Republicans have worked to deliver lower prices and make healthcare more affordable for all Americans.
President Trump signed an executive order that will deliver lower drug prices for Medicare.
President Trump worked to increase the availability of generics brands, which can be as much as 80% cheaper.
President Trump launched TrumpRx.gov, a new platform that gives Americans direct access to dramatically lower prices on prescription drugs.
After increasing 9.0% in total under Biden, prescription drug prices fell -0.5% in President Trump’s first year in office.
The Working Families Tax Cuts
Data shows the Working Families Tax Cuts, the largest tax cut in American history, delivered record-breaking benefits:
The average tax refund is up nearly 11% this year with average refunds nearing $3,500, the largest on record.
Over 25 million taxpayers claimed No Tax on Overtime, providing an average $7,100 deduction.
Over six million taxpayers benefitted from No Tax on Tips, providing an average $3,100 deduction.
Over 53 million filers claimed at least one of the law’s landmark new tax cuts.
Over 30 million seniors claimed the enhanced deduction for seniors, providing an average $7,500 deduction.
Nearly 12 million small business owners saw an average tax reduction of nearly $7,000.
Over 34 million families claimed the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which was permanently doubled and expanded by the Working Families Tax Cuts.
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