KEY MESSAGE: From day one, President Trump and Republicans have backed the blue while Democrats have proven time and time again, they do not support our law enforcement officers.

Republicans Support Law and Order:

Working Families Tax Cuts included $500 million for drone surveillance for local law enforcement and reimbursement of localities and states for border security efforts.

The Working Families Tax Cuts provided funding to hire 3,000 new Border Patrol agents and 3,000 new Customs officers, in addition to bonuses of $10,000 for ICE and Border Patrol agents for four years.

The bill also included over $170 billion for border enforcement, including $4.1 billion for federal, state, and local law enforcement operations on the border.

The Working Families Tax Cuts created no tax on overtime, which will benefit thousands of law enforcement officers across the country.

Last year, President Trump and Republicans passed the Working Families Tax Cuts which included historic funding for our nation’s brave law enforcement officers.

Republican Policies Work:

Under President Trump, America is safer than it has been in over a century.

A recent report shows the murder rate across the nation’s biggest cities plummeted last year to its lowest level since at least 1900, marking the biggest one-year drop in recorded history. Homicides across 35 major American cities fell 21% in 2025.

In addition to the historic drop in murders last year, the nation experienced steep declines in rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, shooting deaths, on-duty law enforcement officer deaths (80-year low), traffic fatalities, and overdose deaths. Robberies dropped 23% in 2025.

Gun assaults declined 22%.

Carjackings plummeted 43%.