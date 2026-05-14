POLICE WEEK TALKING POINTS
KEY MESSAGE: From day one, President Trump and Republicans have backed the blue while Democrats have proven time and time again, they do not support our law enforcement officers.
Republicans Support Law and Order:
Last year, President Trump and Republicans passed the Working Families Tax Cuts which included historic funding for our nation’s brave law enforcement officers.
The Working Families Tax Cuts created no tax on overtime, which will benefit thousands of law enforcement officers across the country.
The bill also included over $170 billion for border enforcement, including$4.1 billion for federal, state, and local law enforcement operations on the border.
Working Families Tax Cuts included $500 million for drone surveillance for local law enforcement and reimbursement of localities and states for border security efforts.
Republican Policies Work:
Under President Trump, America is safer than it has been in over a century.
A recent report shows the murder rate across the nation’s biggest cities plummeted last year to its lowest level since at least 1900, marking the biggest one-year drop in recorded history.
Homicides across 35 major American cities fell 21% in 2025.
In addition to the historic drop in murders last year, the nation experienced steep declines in rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, shooting deaths, on-duty law enforcement officer deaths (80-year low), traffic fatalities, and overdose deaths.
President Trump has also taken decisive action to stop the poisoning of Americans with fentanyl - eliminating narco-terrorists, securing our nation’s borders, and designating fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction.
As a result of President Trump’s efforts, the number of drug deaths have fallen every single month since he returned to office.
Democrats are the Anti-Law Enforcement Party:
Democrats voted over 15 times to defund law enforcement and withhold their paychecks as they put their lives on the line to protect American citizens.
This is what Democrats think of our heroic law enforcement officers:
JB Pritzker brags about his “Illinois accountability commission” to gather “evidence” to prosecute ICE agents.
Gavin Newsom brags about signing the first bill to dox law enforcement officers and compared them to Nazis.
Josh Shapiro calls to defund law enforcement.
Tim Walz disgustingly says ICE officers are “not law enforcement.”
Senator Adam Schiff compares law enforcement officers to Nazis.
Senator Raphael Warnock smears law enforcement officers as “evil.”
Rep. Ted Lieu smears ICE and CBP agents and threatens to prosecute them if Democrats gain power.
Rep. LaMonica McIver assaulted federal law enforcement officers.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal suggests Democrats will abolish law enforcement if they win the 2026 midterms.
Rep. Yassamin Ansari says ICE officers are not “law enforcement.”
Rep. Seth Moulton compares law enforcement to “state sponsored terrorists” in Iraq.
Rep. Joaquin Castro would rather prosecute law enforcement officers than illegal aliens.
Texas Senate candidate James Talarico: “It’s time to tear down this secret police force...we need to prosecute agents...we need to haul these masked men.”
Texas Congressional candidate Bobby Pulido smears our brave law enforcement officers as racist.
Pennsylvania Congressional candidate Bob Brooks says he wants to “haul and charge” ICE agents.
California Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra slandered ICE agents and calls to prosecute and jail them.
Nebraska Congressional candidate Crystal Rhoades smears ICE agents as a “goon squad.”
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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com