KEY MESSAGE: President Trump ordered Operation Epic Fury to defend the American people against imminent threats from the Iranian regime, after the world’s largest state sponsor refused to negotiate to give up its nuclear weapons program. For decades, Iran has been responsible for numerous attacks against Americans and the deaths of hundreds of American servicemembers and civilians.

This past weekend, President Trump ordered the start of Operation Epic Fury. President Trump: “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”

The operation included targeted strikes against “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.”

The United States will not let terrorists pose a risk to the American people. Operation Epic Fury is about securing peace for generations to come. The United States did not start this conflict, but we are going to finish it.

Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, the United States has: Taken out the Ayatollah, who was responsible for thousands of American lives and countless around the world.

President Trump: “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei.”

Killed 49 Iranian senior leaders.

Gone after, targeted, and destroyed Iranian defense systems, including ten of their most important naval ships.

The United States will continue our combat objectives until our goals are achieved, including: Destroying Iran’s missiles and their missile capabilities.

Annihilating the Iranian Navy.

Ensure Iran will no longer arm, fund, and direct terrorist groups abroad.

Ensure that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Secretary Hegseth made it clear that Iran has capabilities that cannot be tolerated by the United States, including ballistic missiles, naval power, and nuclear ambitions.

Secretary Hegseth: “The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser focused: destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure, and they will never have nuclear weapons.”

During Operation Epic Fury, six American soldiers were killed in action, laying down their lives to protect our country.

The United States is doing everything possible to minimize casualties and protect the American people. President Trump: “As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots, who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation... We send our immense love & eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen.”

Secretary Hegseth: “A grateful nation honors the four Americans we have lost thus far and those injured — the absolute best of America. May we prosecute the remainder of this operation in a manner that honors them. No apologies, no hesitation — Epic Fury for them and the thousands of Americans before them taken too soon by Iranian radicals.”