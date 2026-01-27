One Year Of The Most Secure Border In History
After Biden Allowed Millions Of Illegal Aliens To Flood Across Our Borders, President Trump Has Achieved Historic Success With Commonsense Immigration Policies
JOE BIDEN OVERSAW THE WORST BORDER CRISIS IN HISTORY
Joe Biden and his Border Czar Kamala Harris oversaw the worst border crisis in American history and tried to gaslight Americans into thinking it was “secure .”
Under Biden’s watch, Customs and Border Protection encountered over 10 millionillegal immigrants at the southern border.
There were additionally over 2 million “gotaways” who illegally entered the United States without being encountered by CBP.
There were more gotaways during Joe Biden’s first three years as president than the previous ten years combined, with the number topping 1,800 dailyduring Biden’s presidency.
Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson once said that 1,000 crossings a day was a “bad number” and “overwhelms the system.”
18,000 known or suspected terrorists were able to enter the United States under Biden’s watch.
It took Biden two full years into his presidency to visit the border after previously saying there were “more important things going on.”
Biden’s very brief visit was “tightly controlled ” and before he arrived, sidewalks filled with homeless camps for thousands of illegal immigrants were cleared so he could get his photo-op.
Biden deliberately created the border crisis as he took more than 94 executive actions on immigration during his first 100 days.
Mere days into his presidency, he halted construction of the border wall that President Trump had previously secured funding for.
Biden also ended the successful Migrant Protection Protocols – known as Remain in Mexico – which forced asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their court hearings proceeded in the United States.
Biden’s own acting ICE Director said he “absolutely ” should have acted sooner to secure the porous border.
One 2023 study found that illegal immigrants cost American taxpayers $150 billionannually.
Democrats’ open border immigration policies incentivize cartels and other smugglers to take advantage of migrants who are willing to risk crossing into the United States illegally.
Under Biden, human smuggling became a billion-dollar business .
PRESIDENT TRUMP KEPT HIS PROMISE TO SECURE OUR BORDER ON DAY ONE
One year into his second term, President Trump has shattered expectations and delivered the most secure border in U.S. history.
On day one , President Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border.
Additionally, he restored the Remain in Mexico policy, ended Biden’s dangerous catch-and-release policies, and reconstituted the CBP One App which allowed nearly 1 million migrants to enter the country on parole without proper vetting, and is now used for self-deportation.
Nine days in, President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act, named after the Georgia college student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant.
This law requires federal immigration authorities to detain – and even deport – illegal immigrants who are arrested for certain crimes such as theft-related offenses or assault of a law enforcement officer, rather than release them while their cases proceed.
35 Senate Democrats and 156 House Democrats voted against this commonsense law.
President Trump’s first actions on immigration were so successful that Mexico deployed 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed her country would combat drug trafficking and stop the flow of illegal firearms into the United States.
THE NUMBER OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IS PLUMMETING BY HISTORIC NUMBERS BECAUSE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP
Since President Trump took office, nearly 3 million illegal immigrants have left the United States.
675,000 illegal immigrants have been deported while 2.2 million have voluntarily self-deported.
A whopping 70% of those arrested by ICE have been charged with or convicted a crime in the U.S.
For eight straight months , Customs and Border Protection had zero releases at the southern border.
There were 30,698 total encounters nationwide in December – 92% below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883, and the lowest number of encounters ever for December.
There were 6,478 Border Patrol apprehensions on the southwest border in December — 96% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than what was apprehended in just 4 days in December 2024.
There were 209 USBP apprehensions per day on the southwest border in December — 96% lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended every 1.5 hours under the Biden administration.
For the first time in sixty years , the immigrant population shrunk in the United States.
The United States has now seen net-negative migration for the first time in decades.
THE WORKING FAMILIES TAX CUT ENSURED BORDER SECURITY FOR YEARS TO COME
In July, President Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cut which was the largest border security investment in history.
The bill funded the border wall that Trump restarted building on day one.
$46.6 billion was allocated to not only build physical barriers along the southern border but also funded technological enhancements to improve real-time monitoring and response.
700 miles of primary wall, 900 miles of river barriers, 629 miles of secondary barriers, and 141 miles of replacement vehicle and pedestrian barriers will be constructed as a result of the bill.
The bill allocated money for ICE to hire 10,000 new personnel, 5,000 new customs officers, and 3,000 new Border Patrol agents.
56% of Americans support building a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
DETENTION FACILITIES ARE HELPING SPEED UP THE DEPORTATION PROCESS
Under Biden, billions of taxpayer dollars were spent placing illegal immigrants in luxury hotels.
President Trump ended luxury housing for illegal immigrants, opening temporary shelters to house illegal immigrants as they face deportation proceedings, starting with Alligator Alcatraz which opened last summer in Florida.
Due to the success of the facility, Florida also opened Deportation Depot to handle thousands more migrants.
Other states followed, including Indiana (the Speedway Slammer ) , Montana (Camp East Montana), Louisiana ( Louisiana Lockup), and Nebraska (Cornhusker Clink ).
PRESIDENT IS FINDING THE UNACCOMPANIED MIGRANT CHILDREN THAT BIDEN LOST
During Biden’s presidency, hundreds of thousands of minors arrived at the southern border without a parent or legal guardian.
The Trump administration is working to reunite these children with family members and, thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut, they can be repatriated to countries such as Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.
The Biden administration failed to properly vet sponsors for migrant children and as a result, the Trump administration has rescued thousands of children , many of which were sex-trafficked or forced into child labor.
Many unvetted sponsors had previous convictions such as hit-and-runs, attempted murder, prostitution, and drug trafficking.
Some sponsors lied , claiming to be family, leading to minor girls becoming impregnated after being placed in their sponsors’ care.
One illegal alien, a known gang member, was even found living in a daycare in California after being deported on three separate occasions.
DHS IS DEPORTING THE WORST OF THE WORST
The vast majority of illegals arrested by ICE have pending criminal charges or convictions.
DHS has compiled a database for anyone to search for the most despicable criminal aliens that are being arrested and deported.
ICE has conducted countless successful operations across the country arresting the worst of the worst.
Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago succeeded in arresting hundreds of illegal aliens, including rapists, murderers, those who have committed aggravated assault.
Operation Dirtbag in Florida successfully arrested hundreds of migrants convicted of sexual abuse towards minors.
Operation Charlotte’s Web in North Carolina successfully saw the arrest of murders, rapists, and pedophiles.
Operation Catahoula Crunch was able to nab dangerous illegal aliens that the sanctuary city of New Orleans allowed back onto the streets.
Operation Buckeye in Ohio captured nearly 300 illegal immigrants charged with assault, drug trafficking, and firearm possession.
Operation Catch of the Day successfully rounded up child abusers, hostage takers, and violent assailants in the sanctuary state of Maine.
DESPITE DEMOCRATS DEMONIZING LAW ENFORCEMENT, BORDER SECURITY IS STILL WILDLY SUCCESSFUL
Democrats continue to demonize and slander law enforcement and immigration officials.
These despicable comments from Democrats have led to an unprecedented 1,300% increase in assaults against ICE agents, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.
Migrants have noticed the drastic difference between President Trump’s policies and Biden’s open border policies and many are “ giving up ” crossing the border.
Last fall, 14,000 migrants who planned on crossing the border instead reversed course and traveled to Venezuela.
The criminal cartel and gang members in Mexico responsible for smuggling migrants across the border are scared of the consequences : “several operatives said that for the first time in years, they genuinely feared arrest or death at the hands of the authorities.”
Now that migrants are being deterred from entering the United States illegally, deaths in the dangerous terrain of Eagle Pass – which at times reached an average of one death per day under Biden – have plummeted under President Trump.
Hispanic Americans living along the Mexico border are “very happy ” about the crackdown on illegal immigration.
Family members of innocent victims of illegal immigrant crime are now “hopeful for the first time ,” thanks to the measures President Trump has taken.
Thanks to President Trump, there has been a massive surge in applications for Border Patrol, Secret Service, and the Coast Guard.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans have applied join ICE since President Trump took office.
ICE was able to hit historic hiring goals by more than doubling their officers in one year from 10,000 to 22,000.
Due to the unprecedented success and funding of immigration enforcement efforts, Border Patrol is now are confident they will achieve full operational control of the border and permit zero gotaways, something the 101-year old agency has never succeeded in doing.
