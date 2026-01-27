JOE BIDEN OVERSAW THE WORST BORDER CRISIS IN HISTORY

PRESIDENT TRUMP KEPT HIS PROMISE TO SECURE OUR BORDER ON DAY ONE



​​​​​One year into his second term, President Trump has shattered expectations and delivered the most secure border in U.S. history.

On day one , President Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border. Additionally, he restored the Remain in Mexico policy, ended Biden’s dangerous catch-and-release policies, and reconstituted the CBP One App which allowed nearly 1 million migrants to enter the country on parole without proper vetting, and is now used for self-deportation.

Nine days in, President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act, named after the Georgia college student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant. This law requires federal immigration authorities to detain – and even deport – illegal immigrants who are arrested for certain crimes such as theft-related offenses or assault of a law enforcement officer, rather than release them while their cases proceed. 35 Senate Democrats and 156 House Democrats voted against this commonsense law.

President Trump’s first actions on immigration were so successful that Mexico deployed 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed her country would combat drug trafficking and stop the flow of illegal firearms into the United States.

THE NUMBER OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IS PLUMMETING BY HISTORIC NUMBERS BECAUSE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP

THE WORKING FAMILIES TAX CUT ENSURED BORDER SECURITY FOR YEARS TO COME

In July, President Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cut which was the largest border security investment in history.

The bill funded the border wall that Trump restarted building on day one. $46.6 billion was allocated to not only build physical barriers along the southern border but also funded technological enhancements to improve real-time monitoring and response. 700 miles of primary wall, 900 miles of river barriers, 629 miles of secondary barriers, and 141 miles of replacement vehicle and pedestrian barriers will be constructed as a result of the bill.

The bill allocated money for ICE to hire 10,000 new personnel, 5,000 new customs officers, and 3,000 new Border Patrol agents.

56% of Americans support building a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

DETENTION FACILITIES ARE HELPING SPEED UP THE DEPORTATION PROCESS

PRESIDENT IS FINDING THE UNACCOMPANIED MIGRANT CHILDREN THAT BIDEN LOST

During Biden’s presidency, hundreds of thousands of minors arrived at the southern border without a parent or legal guardian. The Trump administration is working to reunite these children with family members and, thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut, they can be repatriated to countries such as Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The Biden administration failed to properly vet sponsors for migrant children and as a result, the Trump administration has rescued thousands of children , many of which were sex-trafficked or forced into child labor.

Many unvetted sponsors had previous convictions such as hit-and-runs, attempted murder, prostitution, and drug trafficking. Some sponsors lied , claiming to be family, leading to minor girls becoming impregnated after being placed in their sponsors’ care.

One illegal alien, a known gang member, was even found living in a daycare in California after being deported on three separate occasions.

DHS IS DEPORTING THE WORST OF THE WORST

The vast majority of illegals arrested by ICE have pending criminal charges or convictions.

DHS has compiled a database for anyone to search for the most despicable criminal aliens that are being arrested and deported.

ICE has conducted countless successful operations across the country arresting the worst of the worst. Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago succeeded in arresting hundreds of illegal aliens, including rapists, murderers, those who have committed aggravated assault. Operation Dirtbag in Florida successfully arrested hundreds of migrants convicted of sexual abuse towards minors. Operation Charlotte’s Web in North Carolina successfully saw the arrest of murders, rapists, and pedophiles. Operation Catahoula Crunch was able to nab dangerous illegal aliens that the sanctuary city of New Orleans allowed back onto the streets. Operation Buckeye in Ohio captured nearly 300 illegal immigrants charged with assault, drug trafficking, and firearm possession. Operation Catch of the Day successfully rounded up child abusers, hostage takers, and violent assailants in the sanctuary state of Maine.



DESPITE DEMOCRATS DEMONIZING LAW ENFORCEMENT, BORDER SECURITY IS STILL WILDLY SUCCESSFUL

