WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Republican National Committee (RNC) exposed a month ago what New Jersey Democrat Governor Mikie Sherrill is only now admitting: thousands of noncitizens are on New Jersey’s voter rolls.

Read the full story here or highlights below.

Fox News

July 21, 2026

New Jersey’s Governor announced Tuesday afternoon that thousands of noncitizens were registered to vote in her state — and some cast ballots in past elections.

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The Republican National Committee’s spokesperson on election integrity similarly slammed the New Jersey governor for her classification of the issue.

“Mikie Sherrill says election integrity is ‘fundamental to our democracy,’ yet just last month the RNC and NJGOP uncovered hundreds of noncitizens on New Jersey’s voter rolls and records of noncitizens voting in past elections,” Ally Triolo told Fox News Digital.

“Every time Democrats say noncitizen voting is a ‘non-issue,’ voters learn about another case that proves otherwise. It’s time to stop making excuses and pass the SAVE America Act.”

In June, Fox News Digital exclusively reported that noncitizens were registered to vote in the state over a period of years. Some of them voted in elections. Others, when attempting to become naturalized citizens, copped to being on the voter rolls and said they were registered by mistake.

The New Jersey Republican Party (NJGOP) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) requested voter rolls from all 21 counties in the Garden State and ultimately found multiple instances of noncitizens who were seeking naturalization asking to be removed from the rolls, claiming they were unknowingly registered to vote.

Most were registered as Democrats...”

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com