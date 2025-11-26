Celebrating the Heart of America here in Spearfish.

The Northern Hills Republican Women sponsored a very special gathering on Tuesday November 4thof Northern Hills Veterans, for the third year in a row. Veterans from all branches of the military, and their families, were invited. Atendees were celebrated with a free dinner, music and a keynote address by Governor Larry Rhoden. Governor Rhoden, himself a veteran, from a family of veterans, drove nearly 200 miles from Pierre to share his thoughts on how veterans’ sacrifices have contributed to this county and the world.

“This, I think, is probably the largest gathering of veterans that I’ve been to in a long time. That makes my heart happy. To have the opportunity to talk to veterans and reflect on what they mean to our country”. Governor Rohden said.

The VFW in Spearfish was nearly at capacity as veterans from Vietnam, Korea and even World War II listened to patriotic music provided by Alvin McAnnis and a special harmonica duet by WWII veteran Arne Koski and his son Bob. Dinner & fellowship was followed by a beautifully decorated cake. Thank you to all the volunteers that made this event a success including the Black Hills State College Republicans.

Governor Rhoden closed his remarks with “If not for our veterans…they’re the ones who stand in the breach for county…protect our freedoms. We owe an eternal debt of gratitude to our veterans.”

Northern Hills Republican Women meet monthly and support a variety of community organizations in Lawrence County. You can reach out via email at NorthernHillsRW@gmail.com or visit www.NorthernHillsRepublicanWomen.org or follow us on Facebook @ Northern Hills Republican Women

Courtsey of The Black Hills Pioneer

Please feel free to reach out to me with any quetions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or Heidi@sdgop.com

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman