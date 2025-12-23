KEY MESSAGE: Democrats’ approval is in the gutter because they are out-of-touch, have embraced far-left radical policies, and are only focused on obstructing President Trump.

​​​​​A recent Quinnipiac poll shows Congressional Democrats’ approval rating has hit an ALL-TIME LOW of just 18%.

According to Quinnipiac, Democrats are even underwater among their own voters. In the poll, only 43% of Democrat voters approved of the way Democrats in Congress are doing their job.

CNN’s Harry Enten: “Democrats, in the minds of the American public, are lower than the Dead Sea.”

On the other hand, a recent Insider Advantage poll shows President Trump’s approval at 50%. The poll shows President Trump gaining favorability among key demographics such as young voters and female voters. President Trump’s average net approval rating is roughly 9 points better today than it is compared to the same point in his first term according to the RealClearPolitics Poll Average.

Democrats have made it clear: their one goal is to obstruct and stop President Trump and Republicans.

Meanwhile, President Trump and Republicans are delivering results for Americans: creating jobs, bringing down prices, and creating trillions in investments.

