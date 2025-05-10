NATIONAL FEDERATION OF

REPUBLICAN WOMEN

This article is reprinted with permission from NFRW President Julie Harris.

When I read President Harris’s weekly newsletter, I felt compelled to share it with all of you because it is so fitting for Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all the hardworking Republican mothers who nurture and raise their children to honor God, family, and country. I praise the Lord for all of you!

Julie’s message is as follows:

As we honor our mothers this weekend, that sentimental spirit fills our hearts and reminds us of precious memories. We select our cards with special messages, arrange for flowers, chocolates, or gifts we believe will make our mother feel special.

In the midst of our celebrations, it's good to reflect on the origin of something so universally embraced as Mother's Day. I recently read an article from Good Housekeeping, "The Origin of Mother's Day: 5 Surprising Facts About the Holiday," that gave some interesting insight into the beginnings of this cherished tradition. According to the article, Mother's Day began in West Virginia with a daughter's love for her mother. In 1908, Anna Jarvis organized the first official Mother's Day celebration to honor her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis.

Ann had been a remarkable community servant who established "Mothers' Day Work Clubs" in West Virginia during the 1850s to improve sanitary conditions and reduce infantmortality. During the Civil War, she coordinated "Mothers' Friendship Day" to unite former Union and Confederate soldiers, demonstrating the healing power of maternal wisdom.

This is just a glimpse of Ann's tremendous impact on West Virginia and her local community. These two actions demonstrate what makes mothers so remarkable. At the nucleus of a mother's heart is the desire to nurture her babies, to provide safety and security, and to heal their pain. Being a mother was designed by our Creator, and it is the greatest calling. No matter what success a woman may have in her lifetime, there will be nothing greater than being a mother.

As Republican women, we understand that strong mothers build strong families, and strong families build a strong nation. We recognize that the values mothers instill, such as personal responsibility, faith, hard work, and patriotism, are the bedrock of American greatness.

Thank you Julie for allowing me to reprint this message.

Have a blessed weekend.

Heidi Engelhart

Republican National Committeewoman, South Dakota