THE DECEMBER JOBS REPORT SHOWED JOBS WERE UP, UNEMPLOYMENT IS DOWN, AND WAGES ARE RISING

The jobs report showed the economy gained 50,000 jobs in December. 47,000 Leisure and hospitality jobs were added in December. 27,200 Food services jobs were added in December.

Under President Trump, 100% of job growth is in the private sector and the economy has added hundreds of thousands of private sector jobs since he took office.

All job growth comes from native-born Americans , while the number of foreign-born workers has declined.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.4%, beating expectations.

The unemployment rate decreased for Hispanic and Black Americans last month.

Federal government employment is down 277,000 since reaching its peak in January. The federal employment rate is at its lowest level in over a decade, showing that President Trump is cutting waste within our bloated government.

Real wages are on track to rise by 4.2% in the first full year of the Trump Administration – far outpacing inflation. The December jobs report showed average hourly earnings are up 3.8% from one year ago.

After years of massive price increases under Biden, inflation has plummeted with the latest data showing core inflation at its lowest point in five years.

Productivity jumped from 3.3% to 4.9%, the fastest pace in two years.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE TRUMP ECONOMY

Economist Stephen Moore: “We just got a report... that says we grew at 5.3%... this is an absolutely booming economy.”

Economist Jake Oubina: “You have something in the order of almost $200 billion to individuals this year... disposable income that’s going to be growing double-digit.”

American Investor Louis Navellier on President Trump’s successful tariffs: “They are generating revenue. It has created a tremendous amount of onshoring which is definitely tied to GDP growth, especially with the pharmaceutical boom...”

NEC Director Kevin Hassett on American manufacturing : “There have been... 35 now big factories that the President has negotiated... that has groundbreaking... everything is looking like the economy is ramping up at a really, really, high rate.”

PRICES ARE COMING DOWN

President Trump is working to lower prices for goods after the record-high inflation under Joe Biden.

Egg prices have fallen over $2.00 since President Trump took office.

Standard household items like spaghetti and macaroni, white bread, ice cream andtomatoes have all seen prices decrease since President Trump took office.

The Breakfast Basics Index — which measures the price of three eggs, a glass of milk, a bagel, and an avocado — decreased 14% between March and September and 1.7% over the past year.

The Everyday Essentials Index — which measures the price of toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, laundry detergent, pain medicine, and diapers — fell over the past year.

GAS AND ENERGY PRICES ARE DOWN FROM BIDEN-ERA RECORD HIGH

The Biden years saw the most expensive gas prices in American history. Biden oversaw the most expensive gas in the nation’s history when average gas prices reached $4.93 in June of 2022.

Gas prices have hit a four-year low under President Trump as averages have fallenbelow $3.

Americans are on track to spend the least amount of their disposable income on gas in the past two decades.

Households heated by propane or heating oil will pay less to heat their homes this winter than last winter.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS BRINGING DOWN DRUG PRICE

President Trump is working to lower drug prices for Americans with his Most-Favored-Nation drug pricing plan. Thanks to an executive order signed by President Trump, Americans will pay less for prescription drugs. In July, President Trump sent a letter to the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers outlining how they must bring down the cost of prescription drugs to match the lowest price of other nations. President Trump has since announced over a dozen deals with major pharmaceutical manufacturers to bring drug prices down including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly. These unprecedented deals will lower costs for inhalers , arthritis medication, obesity drugs, and infertility medicine.

Thanks to this unprecedented effort to get pharmaceutical companies to lower their prices for Americans, the president was able to launch TrumpRX . This direct-to-consumer government website will allow Americans to purchase drugs at a discounted price negotiated by the government.



HOUSING AND RENT COSTS ARE COMING DOWN

National median rent has fallen five months in a row as rent prices fell 0.8% in December.

President Trump is making it more affordable for Americans to buy a home. Under the Biden administration, mortgage rates hit a 22-year high . President Trump has brought down the 30-year fixed mortgage rate from over 7% when he took office to 6.2% today. President Trump has vowed to lower mortgages with $200 billion bond purchases.



INVESTING IN AMERICANS

Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, companies have invested trillions of dollars into U.S.-based operations, creating thousands of jobs for Americans. These sectors include manufacturing, technology, AI, pharmaceuticals, and energy. These opportunities are going to American born workers.

The President’s Working Families Tax Cut will save or create up to 7.4 million jobsover the next four years.

The Atlanta Fed 4th Quarter GDP growth estimate increased to 5.4%.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S TARIFFS ARE WORKING

The trade deficit has narrowed to its lowest level since 2009 thanks to President Trump’s America First agenda.

U.S. exports are up 6% over last year, the second-highest number on record. The seasonally adjusted trade deficit with China has narrowed to its second-smallest since 2009. The Treasury Department recorded a surplus of $198 billion in tariff revenue which was the largest surplus of any September on record. An analysis from the Congressional Budget Office projected that President Trump’s tariffs will reduce total deficits by up to $4 trillion over the next decade.



REPUBLICAN STATES ARE LEADING THE CHARGE

16 of the top 19 states with the lowest unemployment rates are led by Republican governors. Meanwhile 8 of the states 12 states with the highest unemployment rates are led by Democrat governors.



Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com