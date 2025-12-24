I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. What a wonderful holiday we get to celebrate—the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Without His birth, we would not have the cross or the choice to be redeemed. The gift of Jesus Christ was given to sinful man to save us from dying in our sins. This is a time to celebrate His birth and also a moment to give thanks for the peace that Jesus Christ has given unto man.

Isaiah 9:6

For unto us, a child is born, unto us, a son is given;

And the government will be upon his shoulder.

And his name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

“Joy to the world, the Lord is come!

Let earth receive her King;

Let every heart prepare Him room,

And heaven and nature sing,

And heaven and nature sing,

And heaven, and heaven, and nature sing.”

Merry Christmas! Let us receive our King!

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

Please feel free to contact m at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com