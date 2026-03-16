FAMILY MAN, SMALL BUSINESS OWNER, PATRIOT

Markwayne Mullin was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and attended Missouri Valley College, later graduating from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology.

Mullin has been married to his wife Christie for 28 years, and they have six children together.

Mullin grew up on his family’s ranch and is a working cow-calf rancher.

Mullin and his wife have run their family business, Mullin Plumbing, expanding it over the years to become the largest service company in the region. Together they’ve created hundreds of jobs for Oklahomans.

The Mullin family has also opened other businesses in the Oklahoma community including Mullin Environmental and Rowan’s Steakhouse.

Mullin is a member of Cherokee Nation and is only the second Cherokee Nation citizen to ever serve in the United States Senate. Mullin regularly meets with tribal leaders of American Indian tribes.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear: “He is a strong voice for collaboration that benefits everyone who resides within our territory.”