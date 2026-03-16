Meet Senator Markwayne Mullin
Markwayne Mullin Has The Experience Needed To Keep Our Nation Safe And Border Secure
FAMILY MAN, SMALL BUSINESS OWNER, PATRIOT
Markwayne Mullin was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and attended Missouri Valley College, later graduating from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology.
Mullin has been married to his wife Christie for 28 years, and they have six children together.
Mullin grew up on his family’s ranch and is a working cow-calf rancher.
Mullin and his wife have run their family business, Mullin Plumbing, expanding it over the years to become the largest service company in the region.
Together they’ve created hundreds of jobs for Oklahomans.
The Mullin family has also opened other businesses in the Oklahoma community including Mullin Environmental and Rowan’s Steakhouse.
Mullin is a member of Cherokee Nation and is only the second Cherokee Nation citizen to ever serve in the United States Senate.
Mullin regularly meets with tribal leaders of American Indian tribes.
Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear: “He is a strong voice for collaboration that benefits everyone who resides within our territory.”
Mullin is determined and disciplined as he is also a former professional mixed martial arts fighter, holding a 5-0 professional record.
A FIGHTER IN CONGRESS FOR BORDER SECURITY
Mullin served in the House of Representatives for ten years from 2013-2023 representing Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District.
Mullin has served in the Senate since 2023.
Even as Democrats demonize our federal immigration law enforcement officers as assaults against agents have risen exponentially, Mullin has been a steadfast supporter of DHS.
Mullin is a strong supporter of border security and immigration enforcement.
Mullin voted for the Laken Riley Act which requires mandatory detention of illegal immigrants who have been charged with crimes such as burglary, larceny, and shoplifting, as well as those who assault law enforcement.
Mullin supports the SAVE America Act which requires proof of citizenship for voter registration and mandates removal of noncitizens from voter rolls.
Mullin supports the construction of the border wall on the southern border and voted for the Working Families Tax Cuts which allocated $46 billion to complete the barriers.
When Joe Biden tried to end Title 42, the policy that restricted immigration flow during the Covid pandemic, Mullin called it “reckless and unforgivable.”
Mullin worked with his fellow Oklahoma legislators to successfully get federal disaster relief from FEMA for Oklahoma after the devastating tornados and storms in 2024.
MULLIN HAS BIPARTISAN SUPPORT
Nearly 50 Republican members of the House in the GOP Main Street Caucus have endorsed Mullin for DHS Secretary.
Rep. Tom Cole, Mullin’s longtime colleague in the House said, “I’m proud to see my congressional colleague and friend, Senator Markwayne Mullin, receive this well-deserved nomination.”
Mullin has strong support from his colleagues in the Senate.
Senator John Kennedy called him “very smart” and a “very good businessman.”
Senator Shelley Moore Capito says he’s a “conciliatory leader” who “draws people to himself.”
Democrat Senator John Fetterman has said he will support Mullin’s nomination.
Democrat Senator Peter Welch recently called Mullin “competent” and “honest.”
Teamsters President Sean O’Brien supports Mullin’s nomination saying, “If anyone is willing to stand their butt up to protect America, it’s Markwayne Mullin.”
The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association welcomed Mullin’s nomination saying, “FLEOA looks forward to engaging with Secretary-designate Mullin and continuing our collaboration with DHS leadership to support the workforce and advance the department’s public safety mission.”
Patrick Raglow, executive director for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said, “Senator Mullin’s office has been responsive in the past to information regarding natural disasters impacting Oklahoma communities.”
The Washington Reporter Editorial Board endorsed Mullin saying, “He is hardworking, direct, and deeply committed to protecting the country... Even Democrats who disagree with him politically recognize that he approaches issues seriously and speaks plainly.”
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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com