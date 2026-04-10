Meet Democrats’ New Favorite America-Hating Spokesman
Antisemite Hasan Piker Says America Deserved 9/11. Democrats Can’t Get Enough Of Him
Warning of language in some quotes of Hasan Piker.
HASAN PIKER IS AN INFLUENTIAL VOICE FOR THE LEFT
Hasan Piker is a far-left political commentator and a “self-proclaimed anti-imperialist Marxist.”
Piker has been dubbed by the media as “Left’s Biggest Influencer,” “one of the most influential voices on the left,” “a midterm surrogate,” the “Joe Rogan of the left,” and “the most influential leftist content creator in North America.”
DEMOCRATS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE EMBRACING PIKER
Despite Piker’s long history of repugnant comments of antisemitism, support of terrorists, and calling for political violence, Democrats can’t get enough of him.
Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Summer Lee recently held an event with Piker and refused to condemn his past comments.
Ro Khanna has appeared on Piker’s show on multiple occasions, and when pressed if he has any regrets he replied, “None, I would go on again.”
Democrat Rahm Emanuel said he is open to appearing on Piker’s show.
Gavin Newsom stated that he was open to appearing on Piker’s show.
Piker recently offered his support to Jon Ossoff to run for president and Ossoff has yet to condemn the endorsement.
When given the opportunity to disavow or say they would not to go on his show if asked, Democrats Josh Shaprio, Andy Beshear, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Mark Kelly, Wes Moore, and J.B. Pritzker all refused to do so.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gleefully participates in interviews with Piker.
Piker is an avid supporter and friends with New York City communist mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Congressional Democrats’ antisemite caucus has a long history with Piker as Rashida Tlaib was interviewed on his livestream and Ilhan Omar played video games with him.
Democrat Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson recently appeared on Piker’s livestream.
Senator Ed Markey has been a guest on Piker’s platform.
In 2024 the DNC gave Piker media credentials to stream live from the Democrat National Convention.
Piker has participated in rallies with Bernie Sanders as far back as 2020.
PIKER SUPPORTED 9/11
In a 2019 tirade, Piker said, “America deserved 9/11.”
During the same stream, Piker mocked an American veteran by saying, “Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave fucking soldier — fucked his eye hole with their dick?”
Just five years later, Piker said “9/11 2 is going to be so sick...Give Saudi Arabia a nuke so they can do 9/11 2.”
PIKER IS A TERRORIST SYMPATHIZER
Earlier this year, Piker claimed terrorist group Hamas is “a thousand times better” than Israel.
Piker has compared Hamas to Israel before saying, “Hamas unironically is the lesser evil of the two.”
Piker refused to condemn Hamas’ use of human shields.
During a 2024 livestream, Piker broadcasted propaganda from the Houthis, an Iranian-backed terrorist group.
Piker said, “When the beat drops, it’s like jihad drops in your heart.”
Piker also interviewed a 19-year-old Houthi pirate who helped seize a commercial ship in the Red Sea.
Piker once said, “If Hezbollah is a terrorist organization, [then] America is the top terrorist organization.”
Piker also said that he doesn’t have an issue with Hezbollah.
PIKER IS A RABID ANTISEMITE
Last year, after two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed in Washington, D.C., Piker read the manifesto of the shooter during a livestream on Twitch, leading to a 24-hour ban for the “improper handling of terrorist propaganda.”
Piker has referred to Orthodox Jews as “inbred.”
Piker has compared Israel and Zionism to the Ku Klux Klan.
In response to Hamas’ attack against Israel, Piker said, “it doesn’t matter if fucking rapes happened on October 7, like that doesn’t change the dynamic for me even this much.”
During a CNN town hall in 2024, a mom of four from Pennsylvania asked Kamala Harris about antisemitism on campus and Piker doubled over laughing during his stream.
He said, “What more can you do? Like to kill the fucking anti-Zionist Jews on campus. Like what do you, what can you do more to combat antisemitism on college campuses?”
Piker once called someone in his chat a “bloodthirsty violent pig dog.”
PIKER HAS CALLED TO FOR POLITICAL VIOLENCE
Piker was again temporarily banned from Twitch for urging his followers to “kill Rick Scott.”
He has also called on Liberals to kill their political opponents saying, “You need to be showing your opponents’ guts on there... You need to be shanking these mother fuckers and letting their intestines just writhe on stage... Slice em’ up. Slice em’ and fucking dice em.’”
During a discussion on property owners, Piker said, “Kill them. Kill those mother fuckers. Murder those mother fuckers in the street. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood.”
Piker praised Luigi Mangione, the man who assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, speaking about “propaganda of the deed” and was quoted saying Mangione was “hotter than me.”
Piker has long been a defund the police advocate.
PIKER IS ANTI-ASIAN
While watching a Vietnamese refugee who escaped communism speak about her past, Piker ranted, “Shut the fuck up you stupid fucking idiotic old lady... Suck my dick old lady... Fuck this south Vietnamese motherfucking... psychotic fucking refugee.”
Piker once compared Asian Americans to dogs saying, “There is nothing more annoying to me than fucking... Asian motherfuckers who are dogs to white people. You are literally barking for white people.”
PIKER HATES AMERICA
Piker has praised the Chinese Communist Party saying, “We hyperfocus on the social repression, or the civil liberties, or not even civil liberties, necessarily, but free speech and things like that... At least they get results.”
Recently, after two American fighter pilots were shot down by Iran, Piker said “Bro this is so funny…it’s gonna be quite difficult for me to feel a sense of sympathy for American Air Force pilots when I know what they’re doing.”
PIKER ABUSES DOGS
During a livestream last year, Piker used a shock collar on his dog on screen, forcing the dog to cry out in pain to which Piker replied, “Jesus Christ, what are you doing? You’re being such a baby.”
Piker once yanked his dog back by the tail saying, “If you run right now, I’ll fucking kill you. Like I’ll actually kill you, okay? In front of everyone.”
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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com