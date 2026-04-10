Despite Piker’s long history of repugnant comments of antisemitism, support of terrorists, and calling for political violence, Democrats can’t get enough of him.

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Summer Lee recently held an event with Piker and refused to condemn his past comments.

Ro Khanna has appeared on Piker’s show on multiple occasions, and when pressed if he has any regrets he replied, “None, I would go on again.”

Democrat Rahm Emanuel said he is open to appearing on Piker’s show.

Gavin Newsom stated that he was open to appearing on Piker’s show.

Piker recently offered his support to Jon Ossoff to run for president and Ossoff has yet to condemn the endorsement.

When given the opportunity to disavow or say they would not to go on his show if asked, Democrats Josh Shaprio, Andy Beshear, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Mark Kelly, Wes Moore, and J.B. Pritzker all refused to do so.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gleefully participates in interviews with Piker.

Piker is an avid supporter and friends with New York City communist mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Congressional Democrats’ antisemite caucus has a long history with Piker as Rashida Tlaib was interviewed on his livestream and Ilhan Omar played video games with him.

Democrat Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson recently appeared on Piker’s livestream.

Senator Ed Markey has been a guest on Piker’s platform.

In 2024 the DNC gave Piker media credentials to stream live from the Democrat National Convention.