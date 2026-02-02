This week, Mayor Jacob Frey was asked how many criminal illegal aliens are currently living in his sanctuary city of Minneapolis. His response? “ I don’t know.”

That means he doesn’t know how many illegal terrorists, gang members, murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and other violent criminals he is actively harboring , putting American citizens at risk.



Frey is not just protecting these heinous criminals , he is trying to stop federal officers from making his city safer by smearing them, refusing to cooperate with them, and lying about their hard work.

Democrats across the country are harboring and protecting countless heinous criminals in their communities, rejecting Americans’ overwhelming mandate to enforce immigration laws.

Once again, Democrats are putting the American people last.

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com