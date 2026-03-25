KEY MESSAGE: At a time when Democrats are already doing what Iran and terrorists want: shutting down the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), leaving 100,000+ workers to go without pay, massive lines at airports for travelers, and affecting FEMA disaster relief, Democrats voted against confirming Markwayne Mullin, leaving DHS without a leader.

Senator Markwayne Mullin is an outstanding choice by President Trump to be the next Secretary of Homeland Security. Mullin is a proven champion of border security and protecting the homeland, but Democrats still voted against him to appeal to their radical base.

Democrats have already voted multiple times to shut down the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at a time when Iran and Islamic terrorists want to attack the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been shut down for 38 days because Democrats refuse to fund law enforcement.

Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security because they are terrified of their far-left base who want them to defund ICE, even though immigration enforcement is already funded.

Senator Markwayne Mullin will make a fantastic Secretary of Homeland Security. He is a pragmatic leader with deep experience tackling national security threats, and exactly the right person to build upon the Department of Homeland Security’s record-setting successes in protecting the homeland under President Trump.



Senator Mullin has the experience needed to run the Department of Homeland Security. Senator Mullin has represented Oklahoma in Congress for over a decade, serving in both the House and the Senate. He grew up on his family’s ranch and is a working cow-calf rancher turned successful businessman, creating hundreds of jobs for Oklahomans. Mullin is also a former professional mixed martial arts fighter, holding a 5-0 professional record. In the Senate, Mullin sits on the Armed Services Committee, the and the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee.

In Congress, Markwayne Mullin has been a strong supporter of border security and immigration enforcement. Senator Mullin: Voted for the Laken Riley Act which requires mandatory detention of illegal immigrants who have been charged with crimes such as burglary, larceny, and shoplifting, as well as those who assault law enforcement. Supports the SAVE America Act which requires proof of citizenship for voter registration and mandates removal of noncitizens from voter rolls. Supported the construction of the border wall on the southern border. Voted for the Working Families Tax Cuts which allocated $46 billion for border security. When Joe Biden tried to end Title 42, the policy that restricted immigration flow during the Covid pandemic, Mullin called it “reckless and unforgivable.”

Senator Mullin will have the backs of the brave men and women who secure the homeland at DHS. Even as Democrats demonize our federal immigration law enforcement officers and assaults against agents have risen exponentially, Mullin has been a steadfast supporter of DHS. Senator Mullin has received support from the National Border Patrol Council and other DHS officials, who say he’s the right man for the job.



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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com