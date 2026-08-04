This just makes me laugh. Democrats never seem to understand their own arguments. They will require people to show ID to shop at their city-owned grocery stores, but it’s racist to require ID to vote.

Socialist ringleader Zohran Mamdani thinks New Yorkers should have to prove who they are to shop at his government-run grocery stores.

His team says shoppers would need a form of identification, describing it as “sort of a library card-esque thing.”

But when it comes to voting, Democrats oppose the same commonsense verification standards they require elsewhere.

Examples of Democrats supporting photo ID in everyday life while opposing it at the ballot box:

Zohran Mamdani will require New Yorkers to show ID to shop at his government-run grocery stores and required multiple forms of ID to volunteer to shovel snow, yet opposes voter ID requirements.

Roy Cooper requires guests to show ID to attend his campaign events, yet he calls voter ID “sinister.”

The Obama Presidential Center requires Illinois residents to show ID for free admission, yet Democrats continue fighting commonsense measures like proof of citizenship to vote.

Jon Ossoff requires ID to attend his campaign events but opposes voter ID.

“Democrats are pure hypocrites when it comes to showing ID. Congress should pass the SAVE America Act without delay and ensure only citizens decide our elections.” - Ally Triolo, RNC Election Integrity Communications Director

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com