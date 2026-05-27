When voting for a candidate, consider asking yourself key questions to guide your choice. Here’s a list of prompts to help you decide who would best represent you. Keep in mind: our elected officials are meant to represent us and defend our God-given rights, not impose or define them.

Does this candidate display genuine humility, or do they exhibit arrogance and self-promotion?

(Proverbs 11:2 – “When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.”)

Was the campaign marked by honesty, integrity, and respect, or by deceit, personal attacks, and divisiveness?

(Proverbs 12:22 – “The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy.”)

Did they focus on ideas and solutions, or mostly on tearing down opponents?

How much money and influence from special interests is behind them? Does it appear they are beholden to donors more than to voters?

Does this person appear to genuinely care about the welfare of the people they want to represent, or is this mostly about power, fame, or personal financial gain?

(Philippians 2:3-4 – “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.”)

Does the candidate want to serve the people and work collaboratively with them, or to rule over and control them?

(Mark 10:42-45 – Jesus said, “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant… just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve.”)

Do they respect the limits of government power and of individual liberties, or do they constantly push for more centralized control?

Are they willing to build consensus where possible, or do they insist on total agreement and punish dissent?

Competence & Wisdom: Do they demonstrate sound judgment, knowledge of the issues, and the ability to solve problems? (James 1:5; Proverbs 3:13-18)

Stewardship: How have they managed finances, budgets, or resources in the past?

Moral Consistency: Do their positions align with biblical values on key issues such as justice, life, family, truth, and religious liberty?

Fruit: What kind of “fruit” (results) has their life and work produced so far? (Matthew 7:15-20)

Prayer Test: After studying them, do I have peace about voting for this person, or do I feel uneasy? (Philippians 4:6-7)

Please pray before heading to the polls on June 2nd. Seek God’s wisdom in choosing the right candidate. Blessings to everyone. Thank you for taking your civic duty to vote seriously and for prayerfully considering who will best represent you.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com